MindMetrix Launches Comprehensive Online Mental Health Assessment

Created by the Experts at the Rochester Center for Behavioral Medicine In Time for Mental Health Awareness Month, the First-Of-Its-Kind Assessment Identifies Over 50 Mental Health Conditions

CHICAGO, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MindMetrix announced the official launch of its new comprehensive online mental health assessment. In alignment with Mental Health Awareness Month, MindMetrix is making strides to remove the endless searching, guesswork, and waiting associated with identifying and treating mental health issues in our country today. Its new online assessment curates industry-leading, peer-reviewed psychological rating tools and tests using proven data and science to identify over 50 mental health conditions, before providing a report with actionable data to bring to any doctor or therapist for faster, more accurate discussion, diagnosis, and care.

More than two decades in the making, MindMetrix was created by a team of experts at the Rochester Center for Behavioral Medicine (RCBM), a pioneer in mental health care. The assessment was developed based on over 25 years of treatment protocols and testing at RCBM and is being used in practice at the clinic daily.

MindMetrix starts with a completely free initial self-assessment that checks symptoms against DSM-5 symptom criteria - which adapts to responses by first casting a wide net, and then zeroing in on well-established diagnostic criteria for each condition MindMetrix screens - to determine if further testing is needed. If the free assessment detects significant symptoms of one or more of up to 50 different mental health conditions, a more in-depth assessment is available for a one-time fee. Users then complete a set of condition-specific tests over the course of one hour, curated from over 60 researched and peer-reviewed psychological rating scales. Upon completion, MindMetrix delivers a personalized report with data about each condition, its "elevated likelihood," and discussion points to bring to any primary care doctor, therapist, psychiatrist, OBGYN, or other healthcare professional for follow-up.

"Comprehensive screening before treatment is something that we've relied on for the high quality of care that is our standard at RCBM. We wanted to find a way to make this process widely accessible and achievable in the mental health care space," said Joel L. Young, M.D., MindMetrix Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer. "Whether it is patients struggling to get appointments and answers or more primary care doctors seeing psychiatric conditions, MindMetrix offers a way to bridge the gap - enabling patients to self-advocate for proper treatment with any doctor and equipping them with metrics that speak the doctor's language."

While designed to equip both doctors and patients with a more informed, data-driven, accurate assessment of possible conditions, treatment options, and next steps, MindMetrix does not provide a diagnosis or replace medical advice. Rather, the product encourages test-takers to seek care and provides resources for taking those immediate next steps. Despite the growing use of new-age technology in healthcare, MindMetrix was intentionally created to be a low-tech solution that uses tried and true algorithms for weighing the results of multiple tests. This enables visibility into established and reputable scoring methods and ensures complete data security and confidentiality for users.

MindMetrix is currently designed for individuals ages 18 and up with a full assessment price of $99. To learn more about MindMetrix, visit www.mindmetrix.com .

About MindMetrix

Mental health challenges are rarely straightforward. And, unfortunately, there is no "stethoscope for the mind." Most start their quest for answers with a Google search. Or, they mention symptoms to their primary care doctor. This often leads to costly trial-and-error treatment and years of continued suffering. We at MindMetrix believe that effective treatment requires understanding the full picture. Understanding comorbidities, underlying conditions, and the set of factors that contribute to one's mental health can lead to proper diagnosis and treatment. We've seen in practice that data can be collected and used to better inform these decisions. MindMetrix solves these problems by providing an accessible, credible, and comprehensive mental health self-assessment that can be taken from the comfort of one's home and then shared with primary healthcare providers or a clinician of one's choice.

