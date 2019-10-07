Mindologist Chantelle Simone Announces Mission to Help People Clear the Crap

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Those looking to navigate life on purpose and start building confidence and awareness are in luck. Mindologist Chantelle Simone recently announced her Clear the Crap Kit to help people navigate their way through life, clearing the crap and other forms of negative thought in the process.

Recognizing that many people deal with negative self-talk or feel alone, Chantelle decided to do something about it with her "Clear the Crap Kit." As a mindologist who is passionate about helping people practice self-love, positive thoughts, and mind mastery to live on purpose, Chantelle Simone is known for lending assistance to people no matter where they are in life.

Because 80% of thoughts are negative and repeat over and over, it can start to feel like peoples' lives are being held hostage. Such thoughts include: "I'm not good enough." "I can't do it." "I'm too fat." "I'm too old." "I'm too tall." "Am I worthy?"

The 'Clear the Crap Kit' is designed to transform your thinking, helping you to be aware of your thoughts and how they impact your everyday decisions. You have control to create more empowering thoughts that align with your natural abilities. Anything less is crap. A Master Coach and Trainer in Neuro-Linguistic Programming, Chantelle helps people learn how to be confident, leading them to uncover the wonder and beauty of a life that's not held back by fear. In other words, her goal is to #clearthecrap.

Those looking to level up their minds and regain control can take advantage of Chantelle's kit, which includes a Thought Journal, online video series, check-ins featuring tailor-made questions designed to reveal deep truths, and monthly coaching calls offering clarity in terms of what to focus on next. Additionally, this kit comes with extra bonuses including a higher self-meditation to create an even better environment for positive thinking.

Those searching for purpose and passion in their lives can learn more about Chantelle Simone and her powerful mind-shifting programs by downloading her free "Embrace Your TRUTH" guide at www.chantellesimone.com/purpose

About Chantelle Simone

Chantelle Simone is recognized as a prominent leader in the field of Mind Mastery. As a Mindologist with over 17 years in the training and coaching industry, Chantelle helped thousands of people shift their thinking. Her five master certifications in the mind-mastery field, including neuro-linguistic programming, timeline therapy, and business process re-engineering has assisted her in changing people's lives to live on purpose.

