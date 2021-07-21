MindPath Care Centers, a Community Psychiatry Practice, Announces Opening of Huntersville, North Carolina Location

DURHAM, N.C., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MindPath Care Centers, a Community Psychiatry practice, North Carolina's largest outpatient mental health care provider, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office location in Huntersville, NC. Located at 9930 Kincey Ave, Suite 100, the office is the second location in the Charlotte area and is accessible to the greater Huntersville and Northern Charlotte areas, including Lake Norman, Mountain Island, Caldwell, Hopewell, Henderson Circle, and beyond. The new office includes psychiatry and psychotherapy providers and is now accepting new patients.

"We are excited to open the Huntersville office to increase access for residents here and in the surrounding area with individualized support for their mental health needs," said Elise Herman, M.D., a Chief Medical Officer for Community Psychiatry + MindPath Care Centers. "In-person and telehealth appointments are available for a variety of conditions including ADHD, anxiety, bipolar, depression, eating disorders, family therapy & counseling, grief, OCD, PTSD, trauma, postpartum depression, relationship and marital challenges, substance use and more."

MindPath Care Centers therapists, counselors, psychiatrists, and psychiatric specialists pride themselves on providing individuals and families with high-quality, inclusive mindcare that will empower and enable them to deal with life's many challenges. MindPath Care Centers participates in most major insurance plans and accepts Medicare and Medicaid. New patient scheduling is now available. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (877) 876-3783 or visit www.mindpathcare.com/location/mindpath-care-centers-huntersville.

About Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers

Community Psychiatry and MindPath Care Centers have united to expand patient access to high-quality, evidence-based, outpatient mental health care across the nation. Our more than 350 psychiatry and psychotherapy providers deliver care through telehealth and in-person visits at 70+ locations in California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas in partnership with most major health insurance providers. Together, they share a focus on providing comprehensive, integrated care and individualized mental health treatment services, including medication management, therapy, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, and addiction recovery services. For more information, please visit communitypsychiatry.com and mindpathcare.com .

SOURCE MindPath Care Centers, a Community Psychiatry Practice

Related Links

https://www.mindpathcare.com

