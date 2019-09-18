MindPath Care Centers Announces Opening of First Charlotte Location

The South Park location will be staffed with 25 providers offering psychiatric evaluations, medication management, and therapy services, as well as more advanced services like TMS and Spravato (esketamine) treatments. MindPath Care Centers participates in most major insurance plans and new patient scheduling will be available starting in mid-Oct. Anyone interested in an appointment for themselves or a loved one can call 877-876-3783 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

"Charlotte is a new market for us, and we are very excited about joining the community and having the pleasure of serving individuals and families within the area," says Jeff Williams, CEO of MindPath Care Centers. "At MindPath, we are committed to increasing access to mindcare, reducing the stigma of receiving mindcare, and raising awareness of the importance of mindcare for overall health. We look forward to demonstrating that commitment by providing quality, evidence-based mindcare services to those whom we help."

About MindPath Care Centers

MindPath Care Centers at Carolina Partners in Mental HealthCare is committed to providing the highest quality and most comprehensive outpatient mindcare to help people navigate life's challenges, whenever and wherever they need it. Our unique, collaborative care approach and integration of the latest treatments and technologies ensure our patients receive the continuum of care required for optimal outcomes. Our services are delivered at more than 20 locations, through group sessions and our telehealth platform. To help everyone seeking treatment, our 150+ providers participate in most major insurance plans. For more information, please visit mindpathcare.com .

SOURCE MindPath Care Centers at Carolina Partners in Mental HealthCare, PLLC

Related Links

http://mindpathcare.com

