MindPath Care Centers' Dr. Diego Garza to Discuss Behavioral Health and Value-Based Care at NC Chamber's Health Care Conference

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MindPath Care Centers, the state's largest outpatient mental and behavioral healthcare provider, is pleased to announce that Diego Garza, M.D., Director of Telehealth at MindPath Care Centers, has been invited to be a speaker at the NC Chamber's 2019 Health Care Conference in Durham, N.C., Friday, September 20, 2019. Dr. Garza will be participating in the "Quick Hits: Creating Value in Health Care" series of discussions at 10:45 a.m.

This year's conference will examine value-driven healthcare and the process of improving care in North Carolina. Quality emotional and psychological care, also known as mindcare, has an important role in the health of a population. The combination of physical care and mindcare can lead to optimal health outcomes. Therefore, it is important to improve access to mindcare and promote collaboration between physical health and mindcare providers.

Dr. Garza will discuss what value-based care means in behavioral health and will provide statistics on how mindcare impacts the overall healthcare system. He will also emphasize the importance of access to mindcare and discuss how primary care physicians and behavioral health professionals can collaborate to improve care and value.

"The idea of value-based care is to improve outcomes in the patient population, and for that to happen, clinicians need to prove that their patients are actually getting better. To do that, mindcare providers must collaborate with primary-care physician populations," says Dr. Garza. "I look forward to this year's conference, when I will be presenting ideas on how to increase mindcare access and improve outcomes, one of which is the use of telemedicine."

"We are very excited about this opportunity to address the importance of mindcare in value-based care," says Jeff Williams, CEO of MindPath Care Centers. "At MindPath, we are committed to reducing the stigma of behavioral health and increasing access to mindcare to create value in healthcare. One of the ways we can accomplish this is through technology that enables easier access to mindcare. Dr. Garza is an expert in this arena and I believe he will be invaluable to the conversation at this event."

Registration and more information are available on the NC Chamber's conference page at ncchamber.com/event/health-care-conference .

About MindPath Care Centers

MindPath Care Centers at Carolina Partners in Mental HealthCare is committed to providing the highest quality and most comprehensive outpatient mindcare to help people navigate life's challenges, whenever and wherever they need it. Our unique, collaborative care approach and integration of the latest treatments and technologies ensure our patients receive the continuum of care required for optimal outcomes. Our services are delivered at more than 20 locations, through group sessions and our telehealth platform. To help everyone seeking treatment, our 150+ providers participate in most major insurance plans. For more information, please visit mindpathcare.com .

About the NC Chamber

The NC Chamber is the leading business advocacy organization in North Carolina. It works in the legislative, regulatory and political arenas to establish a globally competitive workforce and create an enviable business climate that fuels statewide economic prosperity. For more information, visit www.ncchamber.com .

SOURCE MindPath Care Centers at Carolina Partners in Mental HealthCare

