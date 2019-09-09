MindPath Care Centers' Dr. Diego Garza to Discuss Telemedicine at LEAD Health Care Conference

Dr. Garza will present "The Art of Telemedicine" at the "Personal Journeys in Health Care" session on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. Telemedicine is gaining more attention among physicians, but many providers remain unsure about how to take full advantage of the technology and practice with the same skill and efficiency as an in-person setting. Dr. Garza will be discussing his personal experiences with spearheading telemedicine programs in Mexico and the United States, and explaining how other providers can excel in this service delivery.

Dr. Garza led a statewide telemedicine department in Mexico, and continues to serve as a primary care provider for that program. While pursuing his MPH at Gilling's School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, he became the Project Director for the NC Diabetic Retinopathy Telemedicine Network at the university's Ophthalmology Department. His work at MindPath Care Centers earned him the North Carolina Health Care Hero 2018 award from the Triangle Business Journal for helping to increase the quality of services offered to the NC population.

NCMS is the oldest professional organization in North Carolina, having begun in 1849 to advance medical science and raise the standards for the medical profession. Now with 12,000 members, NCMS aims to promote collaboration and provide leadership among physicians and their health care teams in the state to help improve the health of North Carolina residents. The organization strives to protect the patient-physician relationship, improve population health, improve the patient experience, and promote physician wellness.

"I am very excited to be participating in this conference and sharing my passion for telemedicine," says Dr. Garza. "This conference is designed to engage the entire healthcare community in how we're tackling issues and increasing access to services. LEAD is not only for behavioral health providers, but for the entire medical field in North Carolina. We'll be talking to psychiatrists, primary care physicians, cardiologist, radiologist, and anyone associated with the North Carolina Medical Society. It's a great opportunity to share why I am so passionate about telemedicine, and share how telemedicine has changed thousands of people's lives in North Carolina alone."

"We are very excited about this opportunity to address the importance of telemedicine and mindcare," says Jeff Williams, CEO of MindPath Care Centers. "At MindPath, we are committed to reducing the stigma of behavioral health and increasing access to mindcare. One way to do this is through telemedicine and other types of technology that enable easier access to mindcare throughout North Carolina. Our telepsychiatry service at MindPath now employs over 50 providers and sees more than a 1000 patients per month, making it one of the largest telemedicine programs in the state of North Carolina. As Director of Telemedicine, Dr. Garza is an expert in this arena and I believe his story will be invaluable to the conference attendees."

Registration for the LEAD Health Care Conference and more information are available at www.ncms-lead.com .

About MindPath Care Centers

MindPath Care Centers at Carolina Partners in Mental HealthCare is committed to providing the highest quality and most comprehensive outpatient mindcare to help people navigate life's challenges, whenever and wherever they need it. Our unique, collaborative care approach and integration of the latest treatments and technologies ensure our patients receive the continuum of care required for optimal outcomes. Our services are delivered at more than 20 locations, through group sessions and our telehealth platform. To help everyone seeking treatment, our 150+ providers participate in most major insurance plans. For more information, please visit mindpathcare.com .

About the North Carolina Medical Society

The North Carolina Medical Society is the oldest professional member organization in North Carolina, representing physicians and physician assistants who practice in the state. Founded in 1849, the Society seeks to promote access to quality health care for all citizens in North Carolina and champions initiatives that seek to improve quality of care and promote patient safety.

