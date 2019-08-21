MindPath Care Centers' Dr. Diego Garza to Discuss Wellness and Mindcare at The Poe Center Annual Meeting

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MindPath Care Centers, the state's largest outpatient mental and behavioral healthcare provider, is pleased to announce that Diego Garza, M.D. has been invited to be a speaker at The Poe Center for Health Education's 2019 Annual Meeting and Conferences in Raleigh, N.C., September 9-11, 2019.

This year's theme, "Wellness: Back to Basics," will examine the overall concept of wellness and the essentials needed for healthy living. Quality emotional and psychological care, also known as mindcare, is an important part of general wellness. The combination of physical care and mindcare can lead to optimal health outcomes.

Diego Garza, MD, Director of Telehealth at MindPath Care Centers, will be participating in a panel discussion for the 7:30 a.m. breakfast at WakeMed's Andrews Center on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. This panel will address how behavioral health can affect the general health of a population, specifically in North Carolina.

"It is vital to educate the general population about mindcare in order to reduce the stigma associated with mental healthcare services and to expand access," says Dr. Garza. "We have to evolve as a society and begin to think about mental health, behavioral health, and mindcare services just as we think about physical health services. I look forward to this year's panel discussion, when I will be suggesting different strategies to increase access to mindcare, such as telemedicine and virtual waiting rooms."

"We are very excited about this opportunity to address the importance of mindcare in the overall healthcare equation," says Jeff Williams, CEO of MindPath Care Centers. "At MindPath, we are committed to making mindcare as acceptable as seeing your primary care physician or dentist. One of the ways we can accomplish this is through technology that enables easier access to mindcare. Dr. Garza is an expert in this arena and I believe he will be invaluable to the conversation at this event."

More information is available on The Poe Center Events page at www.poehealth.org/events . Registration and tickets are now available online through Eventbrite .

About MindPath Care Centers

MindPath Care Centers at Carolina Partners in Mental HealthCare is committed to providing the highest quality and most comprehensive outpatient mindcare to help people navigate life's challenges, whenever and wherever they need it. Our unique, collaborative care approach and integration of the latest treatments and technologies ensure our patients receive the continuum of care required for optimal outcomes. Our services are delivered at more than 20 locations, through group sessions and our telehealth platform. To help everyone seeking treatment, our 150+ providers participate in most major insurance plans. For more information, please visit mindpathcare.com .

About The Poe Center

The Alice Aycock Poe Center for Health Education is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and empowering North Carolina's children, youth and their families to make choices that increase positive health behaviors. Since establishing its Raleigh facility in 1991, the Poe Center has provided health education to over one million children throughout North Carolina. By engaging in fun, highly interactive lessons, preschoolers through twelfth graders receive information that follows the NC DPI Healthful Living Essential Standards on a variety of health topics, including nutrition and physical activity, dental health, general health, family life, and substance use prevention. For additional information about the Poe Center, please visit www.poehealth.org .

