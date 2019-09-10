MindPath Care Centers Sponsoring Annual Foundation of Hope Charity Dinner and Auction

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MindPath Care Centers, the state's largest outpatient mental and behavioral healthcare provider, is pleased to announce sponsorship of Evening of Hope, the annual charity dinner and auction benefiting The Foundation of Hope for Research & Treatment of Mental Illness. The event will take place Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the Pavilion at the Angus Barn in Raleigh, N.C. Proceeds will help The Foundation of Hope continue to invest in scientific research and initiatives related to mental health.

This year's event welcomes Emmy-award-winning investigative journalist, TV anchor, author and mental health advocate Elizabeth Vargas as keynote speaker. The event also includes a five-course dinner, live auction and silent auction. Jeff Williams, CEO of MindPath Care Centers at Carolina Partners, and R. Dewayne Book, M.D., Medical Director of the Addiction Recovery Center at MindPath Care Centers, will also be in attendance.

"We are very excited about this opportunity to sponsor this event," says Williams. "At MindPath, we are committed to reducing the stigma associated with behavioral health treatment and to improving access to mindcare. Community involvement, including partnering with The Foundation of Hope and participating in events like Evening of Hope, is a vital part of raising awareness of the importance of mindcare in overall healthcare outcomes."

"The Addiction Recovery Center at MindPath Care Centers is dedicated to highlighting the importance of quality mindcare for individuals struggling with addiction," says Dr. Book. "As our nation faces an epidemic of opioid dependence, it is important to raise scientific awareness of the nature of addiction and offer real hope that treatment provides through appropriate mindcare."

About MindPath Care Centers

MindPath Care Centers at Carolina Partners in Mental HealthCare is committed to providing the highest quality and most comprehensive outpatient mindcare to help people navigate life's challenges, whenever and wherever they need it. Our unique, collaborative care approach and integration of the latest treatments and technologies ensure our patients receive the continuum of care required for optimal outcomes. Our services are delivered at more than 20 locations, through group sessions and our telehealth platform. To help everyone seeking treatment, our 150+ providers participate in most major insurance plans. For more information, please visit mindpathcare.com .

About Foundation of Hope

In 1984, Thad Jr. and Alice Eure, owners of the Angus Barn Restaurant, established the Foundation of Hope for Research and Treatment of Mental Illness after their son was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. The Eures charged the Foundation with investing in groundbreaking scientific research and mental health initiatives. Today, much of this support manifests in awarding seed grants to the UNC Department of Psychiatry and its affiliated programs. Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded over 147 scientific research grants totaling more than $6.1 million dollars. Learn more at www.walkforhope.com .

