Mindpath Health Acquires Psychiatric Centers at San Diego

Mindpath Health has a deep expertise in providing telemedicine and in-person care; its providers form close working relationships with primary care physicians to ensure patients receive high quality coordinated care. With a focus on clinical excellence, providers can offer patients a range of treatments and modalities, including psychiatry, medication management, psychotherapy/counseling, family therapy/counseling, relationship/marital counseling, group therapy, psychological testing, and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy.

"We are thrilled to expand our reach in California, a core state since our organization's inception decades ago," said Christopher Brengard, CEO of Mindpath Health. "With the acquisition of respected mental health leader Psychiatric Centers, we are now able to increase access to care in greater San Diego communities, allowing them to thrive. We also look forward to further empowering and investing in our incredible roster of top-quality clinicians in the region."

The Psychiatric Centers acquisition comes on the heels of MindPath Care Centers and Community Psychiatry uniting under the new brand and name Mindpath Health. Since its inception more than 20 years ago, the organization has continually delivered on its mission to increase access to high-quality, in-network mental health care by creating cooperative relationships with patients, physicians, hospitals, and insurance providers.

About Mindpath Health

Mindpath Health is a leading, independent U.S. provider of high-quality outpatient behavioral health services that blends human connection with science-based care, to help guide people on their mental health journey and uplift the communities around them. With a team of more than 650 mental health clinicians, Mindpath Health provides a broad spectrum of psychiatry, including psychotherapy and TMS to more than 97,400 patients annually. We offer telehealth and in-person visits and coordinate care with primary care physicians and referring providers to ensure a focus on the total health. Mindpath Health is in-network with most major health insurance providers and has more than 90 locations across California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Texas, Ohio, Arizona and growing. Please visit mindpath.com to learn more.

