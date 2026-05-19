Mindpath Health Appoints Stasia Huiner as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board

Stephen Farber Transitions to Board Role; Chief Medical Officer Dr. Priyanka Also Joins Board

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindpath Health ("Mindpath" or the "Company"), a leading provider of outpatient mental health care, today announced the appointment of Stasia Huiner as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Huiner, previously Chief Operating Officer, will also join the Company's Board of Directors.

Ms. Huiner succeeds Stephen Farber, who will transition from Chief Executive Officer to serving as a director on the Board. The Company also announced that its Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Priyanka, will join the Board, strengthening clinical expertise at the governance level.

Ms. Huiner brings more than 20 years of experience in provider-focused healthcare, with senior leadership roles spanning operations and strategy. She has a proven track record of building disciplined operating models, aligning diverse stakeholders, and scaling organizations while maintaining a values-driven culture.

During her tenure as COO, Ms. Huiner played a central role in strengthening the Company's operations, expanding patient access, and enhancing the tools and support available for clinicians. She has been closely involved in executing the Company's growth strategy across multiple markets, prioritizing operational excellence and high standards of clinical care.

"Stasia is a mission-driven leader who understands what it takes to deliver high-quality care at scale," said Mr. Farber. "She has been a key driver of Mindpath's progress over the last several years, and I am confident in her ability to lead the Company forward. I look forward to continuing to support the team and our mission in my role on the Board, as Mindpath enters this exciting new chapter."

"Mindpath has made meaningful progress enhancing our operations and our delivery of essential mental health care that helps people thrive," said Ms. Huiner. "I'm honored to step into the role of CEO as we build on our strong foundation, with a focus on disciplined execution and growth – supporting clinicians, improving access for patients, and continuing to build a scalable, clinically grounded organization."

Under Mr. Farber's leadership, Mindpath completed a period of meaningful integration and advancement, helping expand access to care while reinforcing the Company's commitment to clinical quality and patient experience. His continued involvement on the Board ensures continuity and strategic guidance as Mindpath enters its next phase.

As a clinical leader in the Company for over a decade, Dr. Priyanka has been a driving force in shaping Mindpath's care delivery model, championing a clinical-led, patient-first approach and supporting clinicians in delivering evidence-based, outcomes-driven care.

"High-quality mental health care starts with clinical excellence and compassion," said Dr. Priyanka. "I'm excited to join the Board and help guide Mindpath's continued momentum while staying grounded in our commitment to patients. With Stasia's leadership, we are well-positioned to expand access and deliver even greater impact in the communities we serve."

About Mindpath Health

Mindpath Health is a leading provider of outpatient behavioral health services, offering psychiatry, therapy, and related services to patients across the United States. The Company is dedicated to expanding access to high-quality, evidence-based mental health care through a patient-centered approach, innovative care delivery models, and a network of experienced clinicians. Mindpath partners with patients, providers, and communities to improve outcomes and make mental health care more accessible, compassionate, and effective.

Media Contact

Anntal Silver / Daniel Hoadley

Kekst CNC

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Mindpath Health