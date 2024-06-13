Mindpath Health releases Celebrating Pride Month: What Happens After You Come Out

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's June, meaning Pride Month events are happening all over the U.S. For many members of the LGBTQIA+ community, it can be a time to celebrate, enjoy closeness within the community, and organize to fight for rights. It can also be a time to come out as queer.

Coming out can be a big milestone for many, though not everyone in the LGBTQIA+ community chooses this route. But what happens after you come out, after the rainbow paint washes off, and we return to our daily lives? Here are some things that may happen after coming out.

Anoopinder Singh, MD, is a board-certified psychiatrist with Mindpath Health in San Francisco, CA. Many studies show that for transgender people, accessing gender-affirming care has a positive effect on their mental distress and quality of life, including reducing rates of anxiety and depression.

Tips for the LGBTQIA+ Community and Allies

Allow close family members and friends to learn how to support you. Lack of acceptance and support from close loved ones after coming out can be hurtful and may lead to self-stigmatization and guilt for some. Families and loved ones must also follow their own journeys to acceptance, so it may be helpful to give them time and space to do so.



Stay connected and seek help. Regularly talk with friends and others in your support system. Seek peer support, including LGBTQIA+-friendly support groups. Reach out to those you trust to seek help and guidance or to discuss difficult or distressing feelings or emotions without fear or judgment. This can help instill a sense of belongingness and community after coming out.



Explore safely. As you explore sexuality or gender expression, be aware that not all 'safe spaces' may be safe. Don't feel pressured to engage in high-risk sexual or drug use behaviors.



Maintain healthy routines. Prioritize your self-care routine. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and adequate sleep are essential for physical and mental well-being. Practice mindfulness or engage in hobbies to manage stress and improve overall health.



Support others. Offer support to other LGBTQIA+ members. Listen, reassure, and show that you care. Providing support to others can boost self-esteem and self-confidence and promote mental health.

Visit mindpath.com to learn more about gender-affirming mental health treatment options and start your path to mental wellness.

This article was written by Anoopinder Singh, MD, a board-certified psychiatrist with Mindpath Health in San Francisco, CA.

Mindpath Health is an independent provider of high-quality outpatient behavioral services, offering in-person and online visits. We coordinate care with primary care physicians and referring health care professionals to ensure a focus on total health. Visit mindpath.com to partner with us.

We have locations in Arizona, California, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas. We offer TMS in California, North Carolina, and Florida. Learn how TMS can help here. We offer Mindpath On Demand in North Carolina, offering urgent psychiatry services. Schedule an appointment here.

SOURCE Mindpath Health