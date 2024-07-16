Mindpath Health releases Partnering for Mental Health Care in South Carolina

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In South Carolina, approximately 706,000 adults have a mental health condition. Due to the large need for mental health services in South Carolina, more patients are turning to emergency departments and acute care facilities. This can lead to worse patient outcomes as these facilities often lack adequate psychiatric services.

Addressing this growing concern, Mindpath Health is dedicated to providing comprehensive mental health care, both in-person and online, to meet the diverse needs of our South Carolina communities.

Mindpath Health has in-person locations in Charleston and Greenville, ensuring quality mental health care is within reach. We offer online appointments throughout South Carolina to help make outpatient mental health care accessible to adults. Maureen Apollo, PMHNP-BC, FNP-C, is a dual board-certified psychiatric mental health and family nurse practitioner with Mindpath Health in Charleston, South Carolina.

Comprehensive mental health services

Our licensed clinicians help with depression, anxiety, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), sleep disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and more.

In South Carolina, 78% of Mindpath Health patients are treated for anxiety, depression, and ADHD. Twenty-two percent of Mindpath Health patients are treated for other diagnoses, including stress, substance use disorder, and eating disorders.

Recognizing the increasing reliance on emergency departments for psychiatric care, we offer accessible outpatient services designed to improve patient outcomes through evidence-based and continuous care.

Mindpath Health clinicians create treatment plans tailored to meet individual needs, ensuring that each patient receives the care and support to manage their mental health effectively.

Accessible care options

Our approach to mental health care allows clinicians to treat a diverse range of patients, both in urban and rural settings. This allows greater access to care for patients who may not be close to the Charleston and Greenville offices.

Collaborative care approach

A cornerstone of Mindpath Health's practice is collaboration with referring professionals. We collaborate and coordinate care with primary care and other medical specialists, ensuring our patients receive quality care.

This integrated model allows for sharing vital information, such as lab results, which can be crucial for monitoring medications that require regular lab checks. Such collaboration streamlines the care process and saves patients time and money.

Through regular communication and coordinated care efforts, our clinicians can address the multifaceted needs of our patients, providing a holistic approach to mental health care.

Improving access to affordable care

South Carolinians are over five times more likely to be forced out-of-network for mental health care services than primary health care – making it difficult to find care and less affordable due to higher out-of-pocket costs.

At Mindpath Health, we make mental health care services accessible and affordable by being in-network with most major commercial insurance companies, including BlueCross BlueShield, Aetna, Cigna, Humana, Optum, and more.

Our commitment to affordability ensures more South Carolinians can receive the care they need without the added stress of expensive out-of-pocket costs.

Commitment to South Carolina

Currently, almost a quarter of adults who suffer from depression or anxiety in South Carolina are unable to access mental health care. Our team of psychiatrists and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners are committed to the mental health of South Carolinians.

Visit mindpath.com to learn more about affordable and accessible mental health services for adolescents and adults and start your path to mental wellness.

This article was written by Maureen Apollo, PMHNP-BC, FNP-C, a dual board-certified psychiatric mental health and family nurse practitioner with Mindpath Health in Charleston, SC.

Mindpath Health is an independent provider of high-quality outpatient behavioral services, offering in-person and online visits. We coordinate care with primary care physicians and referring health care professionals to ensure a focus on total health. Visit mindpath.com to partner with us.

We have locations in Arizona, California, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas. We offer TMS in California, North Carolina, and Florida. Learn how TMS can help here. We offer Mindpath On Demand in North Carolina, offering same-day psychiatry services. Schedule an appointment here.

