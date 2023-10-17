MindPetal Agrees to Acquire Arlington-Based Intelligent Automation Firm VerticalApps

News provided by

MindPetal

17 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

The team will leverage deep technical and Intelligent Automation expertise to help federal agencies implement AI/ML solutions.

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MindPetal, a digital modernization service provider to the federal government, is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire VerticalApps, an Arlington-based provider of Intelligent Automation solutions.

VerticalApps specializes in Intelligent Automation, software development, and data management solutions for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), and the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). The acquisition of VerticalApps will enable MindPetal to expand their digital capabilities to include Intelligent Automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML).

"This is an exciting moment for MindPetal and for our customers," said Sony George, CEO of MindPetal. "VerticalApps brings an experienced team with deep expertise and superlative past performance that will accelerate our growth and deliver immediate value to our federal customers."

Key executives from VerticalApps, including Will Choi, Michael Grace, and Paul Grace will be integrated in to the MindPetal leadership team. Choi will take over as COO, Paul Grace will assume the CFO role, and Michael Grace will serve as Senior VP for Program Delivery. Michael Agrillo, MindPetal's current COO, will assume the role of President of the combined company.

"We are thrilled to join forces with MindPetal," said Will Choi, a Co-Founder of VerticalApps. "Our partnership will allow us to expand our team, share our expertise, and help federal leaders embrace the promise of AI to build better digital experiences."

Starting November 1, VerticalApps will become a wholly owned subsidiary of MindPetal, positioning the firm to become a premier AI/ML firm by accelerating Intelligent Automation and modernization programs with machine learning, predictive analytics, application/workflow modernization, and data science.

About MindPetal: MindPetal is a successful, multi-award-winning solutions provider in Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Application Integration (EAI), Agile Solution Delivery, and Cloud Support Services located in Vienna, VA. Ranked #17 on the INC 500 in the Government Service Sector, #9 in the DC Area, and #147 in the US for Small Businesses. Learn more at: www.mindpetal.com/

About VerticalApps: VerticalApps is an Arlington-based IT firm helping federal leaders take their technology investments to the next level. We are a certified small business specializing in Intelligent Automation, software development, and data services. Every day we help agencies build bots, apps, and systems that work for staff and citizens. Are you ready to elevate your tech? Visit us at: www.verticalapps.com

SOURCE MindPetal

