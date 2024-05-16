MindPetal Secures Major Application Portfolio Support Task with Department of Labor's OSHA

VIENNA, Va., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MindPetal, a leading provider of digital modernization services, today announced a significant two-year task order with the Department of Labor's (DOL) Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to deliver comprehensive Application Portfolio support services. In partnership with Information Gateways, Inc. and awarded as a subcontract under the ITES3S contract vehicle, MindPetal will support all the application work streams on the contract.

This win marks a major milestone for MindPetal, building upon a trusted partnership with OSHA established in 2006. Under the new award, MindPetal will provide Development, Maintenance, and Enhancement (DME) and Operations and Maintenance (O&M) support for OSHA's critical application portfolio. This partnership positions MindPetal as a key player in supporting OSHA's mission to ensure safe and healthy workplaces for all Americans.

"We are thrilled to continue our successful collaboration with OSHA," said Sony George, MindPetal CEO. "This contract is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, particularly the members who have been instrumental in the successful relaunch of OSHA's Injury Tracking Application (ITA)."

The company will leverage cutting-edge technologies while collaborating with a valued client to create a positive impact on millions of workers. This work presents exciting opportunities for our team and OSHA to enhance the myriad applications that serve to protect America's workers.

Will Choi, MindPetal COO added, "We are confident that, in close collaboration with our business partners at IGI, we will continue to deliver exceptional service to meet OSHA's critical mission."

About MindPetal: MindPetal is a successful, award-winning digital modernization firm specializing in DevSecOps and Agile Solution Delivery, Intelligent Automation, AI/ML, and Cloud Modernization services located in Vienna, VA. Ranked #17 on the INC 500 in the Government Service Sector, #9 in the DC Area, and #147 in the US for Small Businesses. Learn more at: www.mindpetal.com

