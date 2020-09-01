MindPoint Group awarded CPM BPA from the Department of Justice

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The Department of Justice (DOJ) has awarded MindPoint Group , a leader in cybersecurity services for government and commercial organizations, with a Cybersecurity Program Management (CPM) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) . This contract is a ten-year, prime contract on the unrestricted track.

Under this contract, MindPoint Group will support and enhance the DOJ's mission and execution of the following services:

Program Management

Policy, Planning, Communications, and Compliance Support

Cybersecurity Engineering and Operations

Security Operations

Supply Chain Risk Management (SCRM)

This recent CPM BPA showcases a long-standing partnership between MindPoint Group and the DOJ. MindPoint Group has provided exceptional cybersecurity and engineering services to the DOJ since 2009.

"Our organization is extremely honored to help the DOJ fulfill and execute their mission to serve the greater public," says Patti Chanthaphone, MindPoint Group CEO. "The DOJ has been part of our business since its inception, and we're proud to continue to establish and expand on that existing partnership."

About MindPoint Group:

MindPoint Group is a Woman-Owned (WOSB) and Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned (EDWOSB) Small Businesses based in Alexandria. MindPoint Group is an accredited 3PAO organization for FedRAMP and for the CMMC.

