Mindprint Learning & NWEA Partner to Provide Individualized Learning Plans To Support Remote & In-Person Learning

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindprint Learning and NWEA are pleased to announce their partnership to offer individualized learning plans to support students for remote and in-person learning to select pilot sites. Mindprint Learning, a worldwide leader in formative cognitive assessment and NWEA, the not-for-profit provider of the world's leading assessment solutions, have partnered to offer unique, data-driven insights to efficiently and scalably address projected achievement gaps for learners in grades 2 through 12. The powerful integration of Mindprint Learning's cognitive data with MAP Growth data gives educators a blueprint for understanding how best to support their students based on norm-referenced assessment data and proven instructional practices.

Mindprint gives the "WHY" behind MAP Growth RIT scores so teachers can best support their students in learning.

"We are excited to explore this novel approach to assessment and instruction with Mindprint. Our research suggests that students will be returning to school with unprecedented learning gaps, particularly our most vulnerable students. Mindprint's state-of-the-art cognitive assessment, in combination with NWEA's industry-leading achievement assessment, offers a new way to efficiently pinpoint and address learning gaps for students of all backgrounds," said Erin Antonius White, Director of Strategic Partnerships.

With this first-in-class solution, teachers proactively can support students, whether learning in school or remotely, and leverage each student's strengths to individualize instruction and develop the skills every student needs to succeed in college and beyond. "It's more important now than ever before that we accurately pinpoint students' levels/gaps and provide teachers the tools to address them in the most efficient way. By combining students' NWEA MAP Growth achievement data with Mindprint Learning cognitive testing we'll have multidimensional data that will allow us to better understand students' strengths and areas for growth and intentionally build supports so all students can reach high levels of achievement," said Kara Lancome, PK-12 STEM Director, North Andover Public Schools.

"We're thrilled to pilot this innovative approach to assessment and learning with NWEA to ensure that teachers are able to deeply understand and support each and every student during these unprecedented times," said Nancy Weinstein, Founder and CEO of Mindprint Learning. "We know that learner variability is accentuated during remote learning. Learning plans will enable teachers to ensure that all students are able to live up to their full potential no matter where they are learning from."

