Mindr Scales Keepr Drive Technology in Washington, Colorado and Iowa to Combat Teen Drunk Driving with the '100 Deadliest Days of Summer' Underway

"100 Deadliest Days of Summer" is the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, when teen drivers are at increased risk of fatal crashes. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), one person dies every 44 minutes in impaired driving crashes, and nearly 30% of these collisions involve young drivers with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.01 or higher. Keepr Drive addresses this crisis at its source by requiring a passing breath test before a vehicle can start.

"We cannot simply arrest our way out of this crisis or expect that teens will just say 'no,'" said Kathy Boden Holland, chief executive officer of Mindr. "After listening to community leaders, law enforcement and advocacy groups, it is clear that it takes a collective community effort. We are doing our part to address it with technology by solving for cars on our roadways today and expanding installation locations to make it more accessible."

Launched by Mindr in late 2025, Keepr Drive is a safety tech platform that connects the Keepr® breathalyzer directly to a vehicle's ignition through a relay system.

How Keepr Drive Works

Requires the driver to blow into the discreet Keepr breathalyzer before starting the vehicle.

Stops the vehicle from starting when enabled and the breath alcohol concentration (BrAC) reading is above the threshold set by a parent, guardian or accountability partner.

Logs all results in the YourKeepr app and shares them with approved contacts in real time.

Allows for customizable testing schedules and thresholds, making it practical for shared family vehicles.

"Keepr Drive isn't just another piece of technology; it's a tool for starting conversations and building better habits that support safer roads," added Boden Holland. "We're empowering families and the drivers in their households to take ownership before the car starts."

Keepr is backed by Mindr, which has more than 37 years of experience in developing substance detection, monitoring and safety technology. The expansion of Keepr Drive installation locations follows a recent community-led safety forum in Colorado, where Mindr's CEO joined leading journalists, law enforcement and advocacy groups to discuss the escalating toll of impaired driving.

Availability and Installation Locations

Keepr Drive is available for purchase online at yourkeepr.com and must be installed at a certified service center. Current locations include:

Colorado:

Aurora (Central): Car Toys, 13720 E. Mississippi Ave., Aurora, CO 80012;

Car Toys, 13720 E. Mississippi Ave., Aurora, CO 80012; Fort Collins: Car Toys, 2407 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, CO 80525;

Car Toys, 2407 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, CO 80525; Greeley: Car Toys, 2859 35 th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634;

Car Toys, 2859 35 Ave., Greeley, CO 80634; Littleton: Car Toys, 9106 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton, CO 80123;

Car Toys, 9106 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton, CO 80123; Northglenn: Car Toys, 10545 Melody Dr., Northglenn, CO 80234;

Car Toys, 10545 Melody Dr., Northglenn, CO 80234; Park Meadows: Car Toys, 8705 Park Meadows Center Dr., Lone Tree, CO 80124;

Iowa:

Clarinda: High Tech Electronics, 1325 S. 15th St., Clarinda, IA 51632;

High Tech Electronics, 1325 S. 15th St., Clarinda, IA 51632; Des Moines: Kennedy Customs, 1022 Army Post Rd., Des Moines, IA 50315; Mobile Super Service, 605 Scott Ave., Des Moines, IA 50309;

Kennedy Customs, 1022 Army Post Rd., Des Moines, IA 50315; Mobile Super Service, 605 Scott Ave., Des Moines, IA 50309; Fort Dodge: Access Auto Sound, 500 First Ave. S., Fort Dodge, IA 50501;

Access Auto Sound, 500 First Ave. S., Fort Dodge, IA 50501; Urbandale: Fusion Auto Sound, 7038 Douglas Ave., Urbandale, IA 50322; Tint World, 3970 N.W. Urbandale Dr., Urbandale, IA 50322;

Washington:

Bellevue: Car Toys, 13201 N.E. 20 th St., Bellevue, WA 98005;

Car Toys, 13201 N.E. 20 St., Bellevue, WA 98005; Burlington: Car Toys, 1040 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington, WA 98233;

Car Toys, 1040 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington, WA 98233; Everett: Car Toys, 410 S.W. Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA 98204;

Car Toys, 410 S.W. Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA 98204; Kent: Car Toys, 10115 S.E. 256th St., Kent, WA 98090;

Car Toys, 10115 S.E. 256th St., Kent, WA 98090; Lynnwood: Car Toys, 3910 196 th St. S.W., Lynnwood, WA 98036;

Car Toys, 3910 196 St. S.W., Lynnwood, WA 98036; Olympia: Car Toys, 3328 Pacific Ave. S.E., Olympia, WA 98501;

Car Toys, 3328 Pacific Ave. S.E., Olympia, WA 98501; Puyallup: Car Toys, 401 N. Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98370; Car Toys, 12020 Meridian Ave. E., Puyallup, WA 98373;

Car Toys, 401 N. Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98370; Car Toys, 12020 Meridian Ave. E., Puyallup, WA 98373; Silverdale: Car Toys, 10300 Silverdale Way N.W., Suite 106, Silverdale, WA 98383;

Car Toys, 10300 Silverdale Way N.W., Suite 106, Silverdale, WA 98383; Tacoma: Car Toys, 5015 Tacoma Mall Blvd., Suites B104 and 105, Tacoma, WA 98409;

Car Toys, 5015 Tacoma Mall Blvd., Suites B104 and 105, Tacoma, WA 98409; Tukwila: Car Toys, 512 Strander Blvd., Tukwila, WA 98188.

For interested consumers residing outside of these states, Keepr has established a waiting list. Customers can visit yourkeepr.com to sign up for updates and receive notifications when Keepr Drive becomes available in their state.

About Keepr and Keepr Drive

Keepr® is a compact and discreet personal breathalyzer that makes it easy to monitor your breath alcohol concentration (BrAC) and track verified results through a connected app. Users can share results with approved contacts, send and receive testing requests and view a historical record of results.

Keepr Drive connects the Keepr device to a vehicle's ignition interface. When Keepr Drive is enabled, the vehicle only starts after the user provides a breath sample below the BrAC threshold set by their parent, guardian or accountability partner. This empowers users, such as teen drivers and their families, to make smarter choices about their alcohol consumption and driving decisions.

Keepr is part of the Mindr portfolio of substance detection, monitoring and safety products.

Learn more about Keepr by visiting yourkeepr.com. Media assets, including B-roll video and high-resolution photos, are available for download here.

About Mindr

Mindr is a national leader in substance detection, monitoring and safety solutions. Its portfolio of trusted brands includes Intoxalock, Breathe Easy Insurance, Keepr, DUI.org and ADS Interlock. Mindr is focused on making communities safer through innovative technologies that empower individuals with the tools to make better decisions.

Learn more about Mindr by visiting mindr.com.

SOURCE Mindr