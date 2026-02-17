Mindr Named Best Place to Work for Working Parents for 5 Consecutive Years

The company was recognized with the award for its commitment to several areas:

Culture: While many corporate offices mandated in-office returns, Mindr has continued to maintain its remote-first culture. This approach enabled the company to recruit top-tier talent while providing parents and caregivers the ability to work in an environment that fits their needs.

Values: The company's success is built upon a foundation of "putting people first, driving results, winning as a team and owning it." These values are deeply embedded in every aspect of the company, allowing employees to thrive.

Flexibility: Mindr empowers all employees to manage their hours, ensuring that life events never have to compete with professional goals. The company believes work should fit into employee life, not the other way around.

Parental Leave: The company provides thorough leave for the birth or adoption of a child, which ensures that employees can focus on their growing families.

Celebrating Milestones: Mindr recognizes major life events, including marriages, births and adoptions, as part of its commitment to putting employees first.

The Best Place for Working Parents identifies specific policies that connect employee satisfaction and retention. By consistently meeting and exceeding these criteria, Mindr remains a leader in the U.S. workplace culture.

"We are incredibly proud and honored to receive this award," said Amanda Sedars, chief human resources officer of Mindr. "By incorporating sound policies and processes and moving beyond constraints of a traditional office, we can better support parents, caregivers and those with disabilities. What we have found is that it unlocks a higher level of talent and performance. Our growth in 2025 is a direct result of that trust we have in our teams and putting people first."

As a leader in its industry with over 37 years of experience, Mindr provides innovative substance detection, monitoring and safety solutions across all 50 states. Through its suite of advanced technology and solutions, the company is helping millions of people make smarter choices and drive responsibly, ultimately creating safer communities.

The company's growth year-over-year proves that a remote, people-first approach is directly connected to business success. As growth projections continue into 2026, Mindr is looking for dedicated individuals to join its mission-driven culture.

For more information about Mindr and its open positions, visit mindr.com/careers.

About Mindr

Mindr is a national leader in substance detection, monitoring and safety solutions. Its portfolio of trusted brands includes Intoxalock, Breathe Easy Insurance, Keepr, DUI.org, recenTHC and ADS Interlock. Mindr's mission is focused on making communities safer through innovative technologies that empower individuals with the tools to make better decisions.

Learn more about Mindr by visiting www.mindr.com.

