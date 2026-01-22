Keepr Hosted Discussion Forges Alliance for Proactive Road Safety to Combat Drunk Driving Epidemic

The event was moderated by Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber and included a panel of distinguished experts:

Lt. Colonel Joshua Downing of the Colorado State Patrol





Katherine "Kathy" Boden Holland, chief executive officer of Mindr





Tami DePalma, victim advocate and chair of Do It for Dominic D





Ali Valencia, student representative of Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD)





Rebecca Green, state executive director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Colorado

The event was coordinated in response to the drunk driving epidemic in the state. Last year, the state lost 236 lives to impaired driving, highlighting the urgency of the public safety issue. Furthermore, the crisis becomes exacerbated by an increase in poly-substance usage. Research shows that 75% of drivers testing positive for THC also had another substance present, a combination that increases fatal crash risks by up to 40 times.

Recent headlines involving teens have underscored the need for intervention among Denver's youngest drivers. Tami DePalma highlighted the human cost of these statistics. DePalma shared the story of her son, Dominic, a high school junior who was killed while traveling as a passenger in a vehicle operated by an impaired teen driver. Further emphasizing the youth perspective, Ali Valencia shared emotional testimony regarding her peer-to-peer advocacy and her commitment to driving cultural changes that prioritize decision-making.

Jayson Luber, a traffic expert who has covered impaired driving crashes for more than 30 years, noted that despite statewide efforts, Colorado has seen no significant decline in impaired driving crashes over the past decade. Instead, he stated the numbers have plateaued, highlighting the need for change and sustained community support.

"We are not going to arrest our way out of this," said Lt. Colonel Downing. He emphasized that while law enforcement remains vigilant, a shift in the judicial and legislative landscape is equally vital. He noted the urgent need for legislators and judges to support safety efforts by reducing the ability for offenders to plea down charges, ensuring that legal consequences reflect the seriousness of the threat to public safety.

The community discussion also focused on shifting the narrative from reactive efforts to proactive action and accountability. Kathy Boden Holland of Mindr said the company is developing technologies designed to build deeper behavioral awareness, which supports their mission to keep people and communities safe.

While Boden Holland noted that technological developments are crucial, she emphasized that achieving a future of zero fatalities demands an all-encompassing community effort to drive fundamental behavioral change.

A focal point of the event was the introduction of Keepr Drive, an advanced accountability platform that integrates a pocket-sized personal breathalyzer with a vehicle's ignition. The newly emerged system is designed to allow families and individuals to be more proactive in roadway safety efforts by providing a clear breath sample through the portable Keepr device, which allows a car to start.

Rebecca Green of MADD Colorado reinforced that technology must be met with a shift in mindset. She noted that despite a growing cultural focus on wellness among younger generations, drunk driving statistics remain a significant concern. She emphasized the need to move past "comfortable conversations" and focus on personal responsibility through the adoption of preventative resources and education.

"The 'Our Family, Our Roads' discussion confirmed that our community is ready to move beyond heartbreak and into action," Boden Holland said. "The alliance forged here today, between families, law enforcement, community advocates and technology leaders, is a powerful commitment to roadway safety. Keepr is proud to lead this charge in partnering with communities, leveraging tools like Keepr and Keepr Drive to ensure that the conversations we started here translate directly into safer decisions for Colorado's roads."

Keepr remains committed to continuing the dialogue and leveraging insights gained from the discussion to develop resources for Colorado families further and support local proactive initiatives.

Event multimedia is available here.

SOURCE Mindr