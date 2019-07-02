MindSciences Releases a Spanish Version of Eat Right Now®, It's Award Winning Evidenced Based App For Optimal Eating Habits

WORCESTER, Mass., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MindSciences has released a Spanish version of Eat Right Now, its award-winning app clinically proven to decrease food cravings by 40%. According to Mark Mitchnick, MD, CEO of MindSciences, "Our apps for behavior change address today's most pressing health issues: obesity, smoking and anxiety. With Spanish being one of the most spoken languages worldwide and the second most common in the US, it only makes sense that we offer our apps in Spanish. Eat Right Now is the first to be translated and our other apps will follow soon. Eat Right Now has been shown in clinical studies to drastically change people's relationship with food resulting in a healthier attitude that naturally leads to better habits and weight loss."

Eat Right Now is one of 3 apps currently offered under the DrJud brand. They are based on the work of Dr. Jud Brewer, a leading addiction psychiatrist and neuroscientist. Dr. Mitchnick added that "Because Eat Right Now leaves the user with the new skillset of mindfulness, we believe the change is sustainable, differentiating our approach from a forced regimen of calorie counting or specific food types that often results in only temporary success. The app is specifically designed to work as a standalone therapeutic, but can also be used in conjunction with any structured diet program should the user desire. In fact, a recent survey of our current users shows that 39% are also participating in a structured eating program and 45% have active gym memberships. The opportunity to combine our evidenced based mindfulness apps with other interventions is both powerful and vast and we will be working towards this in the near future."

About MindSciences:

MindSciences helps individuals lead healthier and happier lives through behavior change via evidence-based digital therapeutics for overeating, anxiety and smoking cessation. The company's suite of digital therapeutics apps use mindfulness learning techniques to manage addictions, cravings and behavior. See drjud.com for more information.

About Dr. Jud Brewer:

Dr. Jud Brewer, the lead scientist at MindSciences, is a recognized expert in behavior change. A neuroscientist and addiction psychiatrist, his work has been featured on 60 Minutes, at TED (4th most viewed talk of 2016), in Time magazine, Forbes, Businessweek, NPR, National Geographic, the New York Times and the Washington Post among others. He is the Director of Research and Innovation at the Mindfulness Center at Brown University's Mindfulness Center, an associate professor in the School of Public Health and School of Medicine, and the Founder of MindSciences.

