MindsDB Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024

The platform for customizing AI from enterprise data joins the ranks of Nvidia, YouTube, Taco Bell, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MindsDB has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024.

This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

"AI is no longer a luxury but a necessity." -- MindsDB's CEO Jorge Torres Post this Fast Company announced its full list of Most Innovative Companies on March 19.

"AI is no longer a luxury but a necessity," said MindsDB CEO Jorge Torres. "MindsDB is on a journey to make AI accessible to all."

"As we celebrate this honor from Fast Company, we recognize that our work goes beyond just creating cutting-edge technology; it's about empowering businesses to harness AI to get the full potential of their data."

Seven years ago, MindsDB was a small startup and open-source project. Now it's gaining serious traction, leads a large applied-AI developer community, and is determined to level the playing field in AI.

The open-source nature of MindsDB ensures that its AI tools aren't simply used by a privileged few but are accessible to anyone with an interest and willingness to learn.

With more than 20,000 GitHub Stars and 200+ technology and data integrations, MindsDB has become one of the fastest-growing AI developer platforms this year.

By 2023, the company had raised a total of +$50 million in seed funding from top investors, including Benchmark, Mayfield, MMC, NVIDIA's NVentures, OpenOcean, SpeedInvest, TQ Ventures, University of California Berkeley SkyDeck Fund, Walden Catalyst Ventures and YCombinator. MindsDB will use this investment capital to advance its mission, making applied real-time AI more accessible to all businesses.

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year.

Fast Company's editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies package is available online, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 26.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future."

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala on May 16. The summit features a morning and afternoon of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation. This event celebrates the Most Innovative Companies honorees and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2024.

About MindsDB

MindsDB is the platform for customizing AI from enterprise data, enabling smarter organizations.

We believe AI will help every company thrive, but off-the-shelf, generic AI usually doesn't completely meet their needs. With MindsDB's 200 integrations, any developer can create AI customized for their purpose, faster and more securely. Their AI systems will constantly improve themselves—using companies' own data, in real-time.

MindsDB was founded in 2017 by Jorge Torres and Adam Carrigan. The San Francisco-based startup is backed with more than $50M in total funding from Mayfield, Nvidia's NVentures, Benchmark, YCombinator, and others.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Media Contact:

Jess McCuan

9179032542

SOURCE MindsDB