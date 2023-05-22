Mindset Consulting Announces the winners of the 2023 EXperts Awards

CNHI, Ecolab, Entegris, and Xcel Energy are recognized for Solutions that advance useability and improve user experiences on SAP

MINNEAPOLIS, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindset, the global leader in pairing extreme useability with SAP and other advanced technologies, announces four companies: CNH Industrial, Ecolab, Entegris, and Xcel Energis as the winners of the 2023 EXperts Awards.

"The EXperts Awards were launched to recognize organizations that have placed an emphasis on building not just powerful solutions but also useable ones," said Gavin Quinn, Founder and CEO of Mindset. "Since our founding, our focus has been to help make people's lives significantly better and more productive at work by enabling and introducing technology solutions that are both robust and human-centered. These awards celebrate organizations that emphasize that."

This year's awards recognized projects that made impacts on their users in an array of ways:

CNH Industrial: Most Innovative for the SAP BTP POC Initiative Accepting the award from CNH was CIO Mark Kermish. "CNH Industrial is trying to build its roadmap off of our legacy SAP ECC and we didn't have a good understanding of what aspects of SAP BTP we should be considering. Mindset's approach to exploration and discovery helped us uncover use cases where we could derive value for our business. Once we identified those use cases, Mindset helped us to successfully deliver our first POC's into the environment to demonstrate the value to our business, while helping our IT to learn more about the platform throughout the process."

Ecolab: Best Design Thinking Execution for the OTC Institutional Stability Project. Accepting the Award were Aaron Gardiner, Vice President, Global Transformation, Ecolab, and Ryan Reichenbach, Commercial Financial Leader Institutional, North America for Ecolab.

"We want to thank Mindset for this amazing partnership! The OTC project has had such a positive impact on our customers and field organization, driving an improved customer experience. We continue to improve our processes with Mindset with a focus on the customer and the team! Thank you for making it happen and most importantly for the continued support to our global enterprise!, " said Aaron Gardiner, Vice President, Global Transformation, Ecolab. Added Ryan Reichenbach, "Ecolab is honored to hold the award for best design thinking execution. Our partnership with Mindset has continued to grow, and this award proves that great progress is being made. Without Mindset's design thinking and collaboration, we would not be as far along on our FIORI journey."

Entegris: Most Innovative UX for their Plant of the Future Project, which was accepted by Don Knutson, CIO for Entegris. "I want to thank Mindset for their partnership that enabled Entegris to win the Most Innovative UX for their Plant of the Future Project award. What is the "plant of the future?" It is Entegris' vision of eliminating pens and paper on this plant floor, meaning automate all data collection and automate all transactions using mobile devices. The first place we turned was a joint workshop with Mindset. In a very short timeframe, the combined Entegris and Mindset teams design a solution Fiori mobile apps utilizing tablets. The solution simplified the SAP transactions and allowed the users to do the transactions real-time right-where-there-are? So how is it going? Very well, as we have completed a proof of concept at one of our Minnesota plants and plan to go 'prime time' at our new Asia plant was will be going live in 2H'23."

Xcel Energy Best UX for EX for outstanding employee experience in their Cloud Field Service Project which was accepted by Joe Peichel, Enterprise Architect for Xcel. "Xcel Energy is proud to be recognized by Mindset Consulting for our efforts to transform the user experiences we deliver to our front-line workers and is happy to join the other esteemed award recipients being recognized during the EXpert event."

The summit provided a great opportunity to showcase the work we began several years ago and to connect with and learn from so many other practitioners building solutions around the SAP ecosystem," said Joe Peichel, Enterprise Architect at Xcel Energy."

This year's awards were presented at the 2023 EXpert Summit held at the Westin Galleria Edina on April 19, 2023.

This annual in-person event brings together leaders in ERP, UX, and related technologies to explore enablement and best practices in UX, CX, and EX on SAP and other platforms. It includes multiple education tracks, Best-in-class class case studies, and peer-to-peer networking on the topics of AWS, SAP, and more.

The UX4ERP Summit is the largest annual event intended for the EXpert Community a community of developers and technologists that work to deliver both powerful and easily consumable solutions. The EXperts community meets regularly in online Roundtables and at in-person gatherings, which emphasize collaboration to produce excellent work, industry-wide. Information on upcoming events can be found on Mindset's Web page . Videos of the 2023 UX4ERP Summit sessions can be found on Mindset's Youtube channel

An SAP and AWS Partner, Mindset is the leader in innovation and design-centric user enablement on advanced development platforms. The provider of choice for leading organizations that rely on SAP to drive their businesses, Mindset's solutions include Design, Custom Development, Implementation Services, Strategic Services and Managed Services utilizing SAP's BTP, S/4HANA, Fiori, EWM, RISE iRPA and Mobile platforms. Mindset's Software Solutions include the Mindset App Analyzer for Fiori™, Mindset's WarehouseWiser™, and Mindset SafeTransport™ and the Merlin Platform. The company also provides SAP Experts for the full spectrum of SAP products.

About Mindset

Since 2010, Mindset has helped leading global organizations to leverage exceptional user experience (UX) and advanced development to meet today's emerging business demands and to plan and take their next strategic leaps. Mindset's team includes many recognized SAP thought leaders and Mindset's client successes are frequently featured at enterprise software conferences around the globe.

Mindset is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with additional locations in Denver and India. More information can be found at www.mindsetconsulting.com .

