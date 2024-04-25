Mindset is now a Google Cloud Partner

MINNEAPOLIS, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindset Consulting, an SAP Gold, PartnerEdge Sell Partner, and the first US SAP AppHaus Partner, announced today that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program to provide SAP BTP and Datasphere services to customers.

Google Cloud users can now leverage Mindset's Datasphere Foundations Package for Google Cloud, enabling enterprises that use SAP to see immediate SAP BTP production value and innovation. The Datasphere Foundation Package's key benefits are:

Google Partner Logo

Real-time access to critical SAP transactional data to perform analysis using SAP Datasphere hosted on Google Cloud.





Ability to integrate other data sources and public data sets, such as Google BigQuery, to create holistic analysis and advanced use cases.





Host Mindset accelerator applications on Google Cloud Platform to enhance user experience in key functional areas such as maintenance, warehousing, and sales.

"Leveraging our years of human-centered design and SAP delivery, our deep BTP domain experience and analytics chops make our Mindset Datasphere Foundations on Google Cloud an easy decision," shared Gavin Quinn, founder, and CEO of Mindset.

About Mindset

Since 2010, Mindset has helped leading global organizations leverage exceptional user experience (UX) and advanced development to meet today's emerging business demands and plan and take their next strategic leaps. A Google Cloud Partner, SAP Gold Partner, Partner Edge Sell Partner, and AppHaus Partner, Mindset's team includes many recognized SAP industry thought-leaders. Mindset's client successes are frequently featured at enterprise software conferences around the globe.

The global champion of useability and human-centered business transformation on advanced technology platforms, Mindset is headquartered and hosts the SAP Apphaus in Minneapolis, with additional locations in Denver and India. More information can be found at www.mindsetconsulting.com .

