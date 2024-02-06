Mindset is Now an SAP Gold Partner

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindset Consulting announced today that it has achieved SAP Gold Partner status in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. This is a clear indication of the high level of quality Mindset provides to businesses using SAP solutions.

"Gold Partnership with SAP represents the culmination of several key objectives we have been working towards," said Mindset CEO, Gavin Quinn. "First, it validates Mindset's commitment to advanced knowledge development, certification, and execution on the SAP platform. Next, it builds on Mindset's recent achievement of SAP PartnerEdge Sell status for SAP's BTP Cloud solutions, which happened in January. Finally, both of these new status levels are in addition to Mindset's SAP AppHaus partner status. The combination of these three SAP partner designations allows us to offer our customers the full spectrum of SAP solutions and services to our customers, from ideation and Design Thinking through project implementation and beyond."

Mindset achieved SAP Gold Partner status as a result of positive customer references, its unique offerings for SAP solutions, and its ongoing commitment to achieving SAP certifications.

Mindset's Gold Partner status is the most recent demonstration of the company's ongoing commitment to SAP client value through:

- Building increasingly strong SAP capabilities in the region

- Maintaining our position as the SAP partner of choice for our customers

- Becoming the employer of choice for exceptional SAP talent

Mindset's product Merlin ™ is available on the SAP Store , the online marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. SAP Store provides customers access to more than 1,800 innovative solutions from SAP and partners that complement and extend SAP applications.

Built on SAP Business Technology Platform and integrated with SAP S/4HANA®, Merlin fuels customers to become intelligent enterprises. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About Mindset

Since 2010, Mindset has helped leading global organizations leverage exceptional user experience (UX) and advanced development to meet today's emerging business demands and plan and take their next strategic leaps. An SAP Gold Partner, PartnerEdge Sell Partner and AppHaus Partner, Mindset's team includes many recognized SAP thought-leaders, and Mindset's client successes are frequently featured at enterprise software conferences around the globe.

The global champion of useability and human-centered business transformation on advanced technology platforms, Mindset is headquartered and hosts the SAP AppHaus in Minneapolis, with additional locations in Denver and India. More information can be found at www.mindsetconsulting.com .

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

For more information, press only:

Amy McNeil Lund

Mindset Consulting

800 Washington Ave N STE 905

Minneapolis, MN 55401

[email protected]

https://www.mindsetconsulting.com

SOURCE Mindset Consulting