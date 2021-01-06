Mindset launches subsidiary in India

MINNEAPOLIS and BENGALURU, India, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindset, the global leader in the delivery of UX and experience-driven software and solutions built for the SAP platform, today announced its Indian subsidiary, Mindset Experience India Private Limited.

This move is the latest step in the execution of Mindset's ongoing vision of:

- Building increasingly strong SAP capabilities in the region

- Maintaining our position as the SAP partner of choice for our global customers

- Becoming the employer of choice for India-based SAP experts.



The Mindset in India team will be located in our two India locations, Mindset Bengaluru and Mindset Hyderabad .

"Our expansion to India will help Mindset in achieving three key objectives," said Mindset CEO, Gavin Quinn. "First it will provide greater global scale to our growing SAP S/4HANA practice. Next it allows us to build a comprehensive world-class team in India that will provide end-to-end capabilities rather than simply being an offshore implementation and delivery wing. Finally it will position us to better expand our business capabilities for our Asia Pacific customers."

Parvathy Sankar who has joined Mindset as the Managing Director (APJ) and Vice President of Product Strategy for Mindset will head our subsidiary in India.

Parvathy Sankar, an MBA from IMD International Switzerland and an alumni of NIT Trichy, joined Mindset in August 2020 following 21+ years of experience across India, Germany, and Belgium. In her sixteen and half years at SAP, she led several strategic projects in various roles across R&D, HR, Solution and Product Management. Most recently, she was Senior Director for Strategic Projects in SAP S/4HANA Product Management and Co-innovation heading strategic projects in Product Management. Leveraging her broad experience in the SAP world, Parvathy will ensure successful growth of Mindset's portfolio, with Mindset subsidiary in India as one of its key vehicles.

"After months of laying the groundwork it is very exciting to finally welcome our teams and share the news of the start of Mindset operations in India," added Parvathy Sankar. "We start with a strong team that we plan to quadruple over the midterm. It's a testimony to Mindset's culture that all employees from our long term partner, Quality Ideas CyberTech Private Limited will join us as we start our journey in India. The Mindset team in India will be a seamless part of US Headquarters focusing on driving the value-add products of Mindset. We will, from India, bring Mindset's state-of-art philosophy of design centric and experience based solutions to SAP customers around the world."

An SAP Partner, Mindset is the leader in innovation and design-centric enablement utilizing the next generation of the SAP development platform. Mindset is the provider of choice for leading organizations that rely on SAP to drive their businesses. Mindset's solutions include Design, Custom Development, Implementation Services, Strategic Services and Managed Services utilizing SAP's S/4HANA, Cloud, Fiori, IoT, EWM and Mobile platforms. Mindset's Software Solutions include the Mindset App Analyzer for Fiori™, Mindset's TM Driver™, and Mindset SafeTransport™. The company also provides SAP Experts for the full spectrum of SAP products.

About Mindset

Since 2010, Mindset has helped leading global organizations to leverage exceptional user experience (UX) and advanced development to meet today's emerging business demands and to plan and take their next strategic leaps. Mindset's team includes many recognized SAP thought leaders and Mindset's client successes are frequently featured at enterprise software conferences around the globe including SAP TechEd and Sapphire NOW®.

Mindset is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with additional locations in Denver and India. More information can be found at www.mindsetconsulting.com .

SAP, SAP Fiori, SAP S/4HANA, Sapphire, TechEd and SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See https://www.sap.com/about/legal/trademark.html for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

MINDSET CONTACT:

Amy McNeil Lund

Mindset

800 Washington Ave N STE 905

Minneapolis, MN 55401

[email protected]

https://www.mindsetconsulting.com /

SOURCE Mindset

Related Links

http://www.mindsetconsulting.com

