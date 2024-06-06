Mindset Medical, Inc Raises Funds to Continue Development and Clinical Trials for Informed Vital Core

PHOENIX, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindset Medical, Inc., a software as a medical device company, has announced the closing of a Series A financing. Grayhawk Capital and Questa Capital led the financing round, with participation from AZ Venture Development Corporation, Amgen Ventures and Nova Prime. The proceeds will be used to further develop Mindset Medical's proprietary non-contact physiological measurements application, Informed Vital Core, and, to conduct clinical studies to support the use of the software as a medical device.

Mindset Medical, Inc., ( mindsetmedical.com ) headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, has developed a virtual health solution that combines the safety and convenience of a virtual health visit with the data that comes with traditional in-person care. Using secure and encrypted links delivered by SMS text messaging, the healthcare provider can collect up-to-the-minute patient data and remotely monitor patient outcomes and recovery. All communication and data collection are conducted via the patient's smartphone or mobile device; no external hardware or specialized devices are required. By introducing medically necessary and objectively measured physiological vital signals to remote health interactions, Mindset Medical seeks to advance the feasibility and quality of virtual health applications.

About Grayhawk Capital

Grayhawk Capital invests primarily in B2B disruptive SaaS solutions across a variety of verticals, including Healthcare IT, Cybersecurity, FinTech and Business Productivity. Grayhawk seeks early-growth stage companies with $2MM-$6MM in recurring revenue with capital efficient models in $1B+ global markets. We look for management teams with outstanding founders who are leaders, ambitious and coach-able.

Learn more at https://www.grayhawk.vc/

About Questa Capital

Questa Capital is a venture growth equity firm focusing on investments in expansion-stage healthcare companies. Questa seeks out disruptive, technology-enabled business models that help improve patient lives, streamline market inefficiencies, and provide better quality care. The firm partners with superior management teams to help build innovative market leaders in the healthcare technology, services and medical devices sectors. Questa is led by industry veterans in healthcare investment and operations who have invested in and advised more than 60 growth-stage companies. More information is available at www.questacapital.com.

About AZ Venture Development Corporation

At Arizona Venture Capital, we invest in early-stage technology startups and funds across enterprise, software, consumer, climate-tech, and bio/health tech – all while helping catalyze access to equity capital for underserved founders and communities in Arizona.

Learn more at https://azventurecap.com/

About Amgen Ventures

Established in 2004 as Amgen's corporate venture capital fund, Amgen Ventures identifies and invests in emerging companies and technologies to advance promising new medicines and solutions to healthcare's biggest challenges.

Globally, Amgen Ventures has strategically invested in human therapeutics and drug discovery efforts that go beyond-the-molecule, such as digital technology platforms, data analytics, and value-based approaches.

Learn more at https://www.amgenbd.com/

About ClearImpact Ventures

ClearImpact Ventures, and its NOVA Prime Fund I, invests in mission-driven early-stage technology companies focused on sustainable energy, digital health, and industries of the future. NOVA Prime Fund I seeks to accelerate its companies in collaboration with LG NOVA, LG Electronics North America Center of Innovation.

Learn more at https://clearimpact.vc/

Contact: Mitch Foster

Phone: 480.390.0354

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Mindset Medical, Inc.