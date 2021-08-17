Mindset raises over $20,000 US to help India

MINNEAPOLIS and BENGALURU, India, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindset, the global leader in human-centered software, solutions and teams built for the SAP platform, today announced the successful result of its fund raising campaign to support Covid Relief efforts in India.

Like many around the world, Mindset has been concerned regarding the conditions in India due to the second wave of COVID-19. The dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases across India significantly impacted communities, the health care infrastructure, and individual families. With two locations and a global team we care about in India, Mindset has been committed to helping address this crisis.

"We are so excited by the results of our efforts and happy we could do something to help," said Mindset CEO, Gavin Quinn. "Like so many around the world, we have been both dismayed and concerned by the impacts of Covid in India. We wanted to do everything we could to help our India-based employees, their families, and the communities they call home."

Mindset's fundraising efforts centered on two charitable organizations, AidIndia.org and the Suriya Foundation which is associated with Mantra Social Services . Donations were made by Mindset's employees, customers and partners. In addition to raising funds, Mindset added a matching sum of $10,000 US. The total amount raised was $22,000 US.

Mindset's fundraiser was the centerpiece of a series of relief efforts that Mindset put in place to support our teams based in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Those efforts include:

Covid-Relief Packages to all employees which contained essential supplies such as oximeters, masks, sanitizer, thermometer, gloves, etc.

An Emergency Response Team (ERT) was created to provide immediate support to employees - medical facilities, finding oxygen, arranging vaccinations, covid testing, locating available hospital beds or any kind of necessary support.

Health Insurance was doubled for employees and their families, ensuring additional COVID-19 coverage

Covid Support E-Handbook which was updated with relevant information with regards to Covid awareness, ERT and Insurance contact details.

Additional Flexible Leave policy for anyone who is directly impacted by the virus

Fundraising Efforts

"We are pleased and grateful for the response to our fundraising efforts," added Parvathy Sankar, Managing Director of Mindset India and VP at Mindset. "Sincere thanks to everyone who contributed to this fund. We hope our contributions will bring relief to families affected by COVID-19."

Announced in January 2021, Mindset India currently has two locations and over 30 employees located in facilities in Mindset Bengaluru and Mindset Hyderabad . Mindset's expansion to India is to support three key global objectives:

Greater global scale to our growing SAP S/4HANA practice.

Build a comprehensive world-class team in India that will provide end-to-end capabilities rather than simply being an offshore implementation and delivery wing.

that will provide end-to-end capabilities rather than simply being an offshore implementation and delivery wing. Positions Mindset to better expand our business capabilities for our Asia Pacific customers.

An SAP Partner, Mindset is the leader in innovation and design-centric enablement utilizing the next generation of the SAP development platform. Mindset is the provider of choice for leading organizations that rely on SAP to drive their businesses. Mindset's solutions include Design, Custom Development, Implementation Services, Strategic Services and Managed Services utilizing SAP's S/4HANA, Cloud, BTP Fiori, IoT, EWM, RISE and Mobile platforms. Mindset's Software Solutions include the Mindset App Analyzer for Fiori™, Mindset's WarehouseWiser™, and Mindset SafeTransport™. The company also provides SAP Experts for the full spectrum of SAP products.

About Mindset

Since 2010, Mindset has helped leading global organizations to leverage exceptional user experience (UX) and advanced development to meet today's emerging business demands and to plan and take their next strategic leaps. Mindset's team includes many recognized SAP thought leaders and Mindset's client successes are frequently featured at enterprise software conferences around the globe including SAP TechEd and Sapphire NOW®.

Mindset is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with additional locations in Denver and India. More information can be found at www.mindsetconsulting.com .

