Mindset releases seven rapid-enablement solutions for the next generation SAP landscape on S/4HANA

ORLANDO, Fla., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP Sapphire -- Mindset, the nation's leading UX and Design partner for SAP clients pursuing innovative solution deployment and exceptional user experiences, today announced the availability of a suite of seven new SAP-focused software and service solutions. These new offerings are designed to help organizations accelerate the design and deployment of remarkable, user-oriented SAP S/4HANA, C/4HANA, Cloud, and IoT solutions to meet their business demands.

"For market leading organizations, remaining competitive in today's economy is anything but accidental. The need to use the most powerful tools to remain competitive has been fairly well understood by today's market leaders, but in looking to the future, it's going to belong to companies that are able to weave a high degree of usability with those powerful solutions to drive exceptional change," said Gavin Quinn, CEO and Founder of Mindset. "Helping companies to quickly take advantage of that for significant market advantage was the nexus of Mindset's new solutions."

Mindset Solution Overview

Mindset has long been recognized as an expert at understanding and quickly translating unique business challenges and delivering advanced digital capabilities to help solve them. As our next generation of solutions, Mindset's new offerings provide a pathway for any organization to quickly deploy advanced SAP functionality and maximize their SAP investments sooner and more fully.

Fiori Solutions: Mindset is launching its next generation of Fiori focused solutions. Having deployed hundreds of Fiori projects, Mindset's offering has been updated to help organizations bring their vision to life faster than they thought possible.

Development: We have taken our exceptional Agile process and enhanced it to tie even closer to the needs of the specific project design, resulting in a great product every time.

Human Centric Design: Mindset is about creating delightful experiences for people! Our high performing teams work to build roadmaps that correctly prioritize the actions to quickly meet your needs and then deliver the vision.

Ahead of the Curve: We have a mature development standard and an in-house knowledge base that is the envy of the industry. We have tried and tested all the latest and greatest tools and techniques. Our overwhelming client satisfaction rating speak to our commitment at helping our clients get ahead, and stay ahead.

S4/HANA Solutions: Mindset's S/4 Digital offering is a suite of services designed to keep your SAP S/4HANA transformation process moving forward quickly and inclusively.

S/4 Digital Advisory – Designed to answer the question "Where do I start", Mindset's process helps to identify the areas of your business most likely to be impacted by S/4, development of a Decision tree, Architecture recommendations, the impacts of emerging technologies and much more.

S/4 UX Implementation – For companies that have identified their priorities and want some outside assistance to help get there. Mindset Implementation team include S/4HANA UX Architects and functional UX resources to ensure both the development and the user experience are exceptional.

S/4 Agile Build – You know what you need and you know how to get there! Bring your S/4 transformation home with the Mindset Agile build support. Mindset can help you build the solution that you have mapped quickly utilizing the latest in Agile development best practices.

Cloud Solutions:

Mindset's Cloud Solutions are intended for organizations that want to better enable and expand functionality within a cloud or hybrid cloud deployment environment.

Hybrid Cloud Enablement - Enabling customers to quickly expose, secure and innovate on existing on-premise investments.

Partner Portals - Rapidly create and deploy websites that are accessible by Employees, Customers or Vendors and more easily expose customer business data.

Workforce Mobility - Enabling a workforce to accomplish more without being tied to a desk, using a mobile device to interact with SAP.

API and Microservices (Cloud Foundry) - Reuse or bring your own language to create microservices accessible on a single platform and controlling API access.

Cloud Integration - Integrate and manage API's with other systems, products or partners.

Conversational AI - Enable Natural Language Processing between a chat bot or digital assistant of your choice and converse with you Enterprise Systems.

Design Thinking Solutions:

Mindset Design Thinking is a suite of service offerings designed to help organizations answer the question "Where do I start improving the user experience in my organization and how do I continuously improve?"

Mindset's expanded Design Thinking solution offerings build on Mindset's popular Design Thinking Workshops , a three week long service offering that has helped hundreds of clients zero in on a specific area to gain insights on the process, rapidly ideate potential solutions, and deliver a final prototype and project backlog. The typical Mindset process lasts three weeks, bringing together end users, business, and IT sponsors, to design an impactful solution, but can be scaled based on client requirements.

The new offerings include Mindset's UX Assessment where we work with your team to identify and prioritize areas for improvement and develop an actionable plan including a UX roadmap.

DevOps Solutions: Designed for SAP development organizations this set of services is designed for development teams that are struggling to meet increasingly complex industry standard practices within the SAP development environment.

Assessment and Advisory Service - An expert view of your current capabilities and where you could go in the future.

SAP Development Improvement programs - Planning, coaching, and execution for SAP development teams focusing on newer methods designed to meet today's demands and emerging projects.

Implementation services add-on - Technology and coaching support for Fiori and S/4 implementation projects run by Mindset.

Mindset Intelligent Enterprise: If your organization is considering transformational solutions like machine learning, artificial intelligence or IoT, Mindset can help. Whether you are looking for ways to make your workforce more efficient, automate manual processes, groundbreaking customer experiences or finding new ways to define your future state, Mindset is ready to help with two steps designed to help you move miles ahead:

Discovery Service: Mindset's proven series of steps designed to transform your organization's activities into a road map. We help identify personas with the highest potential ROI from the utilization of transformational technologies including Machine Learning, Chatbots, Conversational AI, Co-Pilot, IoT and Analytics.

Innovation Service: Once you have identified where you want to go, it's time to define, develop and deliver innovation enabled MVP use cases. Mindset helps cut through roadblocks to get to your high value technology enabled-future faster than you imagine possible.

Mindset Design Lab Solutions: The Mindset Design Lab based in Minneapolis, Minnesota is an off-site leadership meeting space combined with creativity enhancement activities designed to inspire amazing potential from your development organization. The Mindset Design lab brings together three key components to help your team reach the highest levels of creativity:

Inspire: Designed by developers for developers to facilitate creative thinking. The Design Lab offers areas dedicated to both larger and smaller group team activities and development. Building on the creative space the DesignLab Meister works with you to help facilitate a day that you and your team will get the most value out of. We include creativity exercises that will engage your team and facilitate an environment of enhanced problem solving.

Innovate: The Design Lab offers the physical space and the technical wizardry to kick off new initiatives, from exploring new methodologies to developing Advanced Proof of Concepts. This especially fits groups that need to expand into new SAP technology areas but don't have the in-house staff with the requisite skills.

Invent: Use Mindset's Design Lab for a couple days of deep diving on a small story or schedule the Design Lab for a week to solve larger challenges. Come with creative energy, leave with a hi-res prototype and a set of Agile stories ready for action.

An SAP Partner, Mindset has delivered over 130 SAP solutions to Fortune 500 companies in the past five years, with considerable depth in the transportation management, EWM, retail, healthcare, CPG, and agribusiness areas. Mindset has also been awarded qualification by the SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC), and operates in Minneapolis the Mindset AppHaus, the only SAP-certified partner AppHaus in the United States.

Mindset will be showcasing its new solutions in SAP Sapphire booth 1642, which will also function as a Pop-up AppHaus, in the main hall at SAP Sapphire and will also be participating in several general session presentations including ASUG83468, ASUG83375, and ASUG83374 in conjunction with our client Cargill.

About Mindset

Since 2010, Mindset has helped leading global organizations to leverage exceptional user experience (UX) and advanced development to meet today's emerging business demands and to plan and take their next strategic leaps. Mindset's client successes are frequently featured at enterprise software conferences around the globe, such as SAP Tech Ed and Sapphire NOW®.

An SAP Silver Partner, Mindset focuses on innovation and design-centric enablement utilizing the next generation of the SAP development platform. Mindset provides technology solutions including SAP Fiori®, SAP S/4HANA®, SAP Cloud Platform, and SAP® Leonardo, as well as SAP consultants and staffing across the full spectrum of SAP products.

Mindset is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with teams located across the nation. More information can be found at www.mindsetconsulting.com.

