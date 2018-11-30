Mindshare Launches +49 Media for U.S. Agencies and Brands Looking to Buy Media in Canada More Effectively and Efficiently

TORONTO, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindshare, the global media agency network that's part of WPP, has launched a new division called +49 Media. The division will drive more effective media strategies and more efficient buying in Canada for brands and independent agencies based in the United States. Operating out of Los Angeles, +49 Media is led by Billy Poole, Vice President, Business Development.

"We created +49 Media to support agencies and brands interested in growing their footprint in the Canadian market and connecting with the Canadian consumer," said Devon MacDonald, CEO, Mindshare Canada. "Think of +49 as an extension of a client's existing marketing team with a mandate to support their media investment in every channel to reach the Canadian audience."

Billy Poole brings comprehensive media experience from working in media sales with all media platforms for the top media suppliers in the Canadian market. Prior to Mindshare, Poole helped launch the in-house U.S. sales team for Bell Media, the largest media supplier in Canada, to drive new U.S.-based business into the Canadian media marketplace.

"Canada is not a 51st state; it is entirely a different world of media that requires expertise and knowledge to navigate the marketplace. Our focus is to work with agencies and brands in the U.S. and international markets who lack scale and/or do not have a footprint in the Canadian market," said Poole.

"We are uniquely positioned to help agencies and brands navigate the complex media landscape in Canada. We help navigate government regulations, media suppliers, and relevant platforms, and our expertise gives clients a comprehensive understanding of the diverse demographic composition of the great people of Canada," Poole added.

+49 Media was named for the opportunity for brands to access the Canadian marketplace, above the 49th parallel, for their marketing and advertising executions. It is a division of Mindshare, which is a member of the GroupM family of agencies that has access to the Canadian GroupM organization and its compelling services and products. GroupM is the world's leading media investment company, responsible for more than $45B in annual media investment through its agencies.

More details are available at www.plusfortynine.com.

