MINDSHARE NAMED CANNES LIONS MEDIA NETWORK OF THE YEAR 2023

Mindshare

22 Jun, 2023, 14:58 ET

CANNES, France, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindshare, the media services company that is part of GroupM and WPP, has been named Media Network of the Year at the 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

The agency, picking up the award for the second time in four years after winning in 2019, was chosen by a cross-industry panel of international judges for campaigns run in the US, India, the UK and Australia.

Mindshare team celebrates winning Media Network of the Year 2023
The Grand Prix in media was awarded to #TurnYourBack – a campaign created by Ogilvy and DAVID, with media from Mindshare, for Dove:

The Bold Glamour filter presents an "ideal" of beauty, and it looks very real. Almost too real. Dove has always fought against damaging and unrealistic expectations of beauty. Dove is encouraging people to #TurnYourBack on the Bold Glamour filter. The influencer-led campaign started with creators sharing their feelings on the filter and the damage it can do to their perception and expectation of what constitutes beauty.

#TurnYourBack also won a further Gold Media Lion in the Consumer Goods category.

Mindshare was additionally awarded a Silver Lion for Media Planning for the #StandUpToJewishHate – Blue Square campaign for the Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism (FCAS), which it worked on with Wunderman Thompson in the US; a Silver Lion for its media work on the FitChix campaign, which was entered by VMLY&R in Australia, and a Bronze Lion for Use of Data & Analytics for the Thumbstopping Beauty Biases campaign for Dove in India.

Adam Gerhart, Global CEO Mindshare, said: "We are incredibly honored, humbled and beyond thrilled to be named Media Network of the Year for the second time in four years by a jury of our peers. This award is testament to the energy and empathy that everyone at Mindshare displays every day to help drive Good Growth and this award belongs to every one of our amazing people, our partners and our clients."

About Mindshare:

Mindshare is a media services company that accelerates Good Growth for its clients in the age of transformation. The solutions we create are both Good for consumers and drive Growth for our clients. We were the first purpose built company created by WPP and today we are 10,000 people working in 116 offices in 86 countries, helping to drive Good Growth for our clients, our people, the industry and the world. www.mindshareworld.com

