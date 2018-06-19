Mindshare North America Evolves Leadership Team

Through media expertise, a wealth of smart data, and a connected global network, the agency is in a unique position to forecast shifts in the marketplace and influence in-market advertising at the speed of culture, as well as drive recommendations on other business levers to drive results. Appointing Danielle Koffer as Chief Client Officer and elevating Joe Maceda to Chief Instigation Officer adds two new critical areas of expertise and leadership to partner with clients and keep them ahead of their category competitors.

"Clients' challenges don't remain the same, so neither do we. As brands face new marketplace and financial pressures, they need a partner that is evolved to guide them through the complexities of the media and technology space, collaborate with their other agencies, and drive solutions that address the challenges of their business," said Adam Gerhart, U.S. CEO, Mindshare North America. "Danielle and Joe each bring a unique set of skills and experiences. What they have in common is a long heritage of launching unconventional, provocative ideas for brands with lasting impact."



Chief Client Officer: Danielle Koffer

In her new position as Chief Client Officer (a renewed role at Mindshare NA), Koffer will oversee the discipline of client leadership, with a persistent focus on best practices for client leadership, talent growth, and strengthening the culture of trust and accountability.

Koffer is a veteran in the media industry, serving both agency and client side roles. She rejoins Mindshare NA from Colgate Palmolive where she was vice president, global media. During her time at Colgate Palmolive, she was a change agent driving media transformation across the global organization. And prior to her role there, she spent a decade of her career at Mindshare, most recently as Executive Director, Client Leadership, overseeing accounts in the luxury space. Over the years, Koffer's work has won accolades from Adweek's Media Plan of the Year Awards, the Effies, MediaPost's Creative Media Awards and more.

Chief Instigation Officer: Joe Maceda

In the new agency position of Chief Instigation Officer, Maceda will focus on developing and cultivating innovative thought leadership and programs and analyzing trends and market disruptions. As CIO, he'll continue to lead the Invention Studio.

It's a natural fit for this long-time Mindshare NA leader, who's been with the agency for 13 years and currently works as Invention Studio Lead for North America (a unit that's dedicated to driving creativity and risk-taking in media plans). Last year, he led the development of Media Dystopia, a thought leadership series and client workshop that explores different radical futures for the media landscape in the long-term. He and his team are currently working on season two; season one of the program featured insights around voice commerce and the onset of "incidental loyalty," the Netflixization of live sports, a deep dive into the Media Multiverse, and more. Over the years, Maceda's work has been recognized by Adweek's Media Plan of the Year Awards, Cannes Lions, the Effies, Festival of Media, and more.

About Mindshare:

We were born in Asia in 1997, a start up with a desire to change the media world. Now we are a global agency with 116 offices in 86 countries and billings of $35bn (source: RECMA). We aim to be our clients' lead business partner, to grow their business and drive profitability through adaptive and inventive marketing. We do this through speed, teamwork, and provocation because in today's world everything begins and ends in media. We create new things and have fun doing it. Mindshare is part of GroupM, the media investment management arm of WPP, the world's leading communications services group. Visit us at Mindshareusa.com or MindshareInTheLoop.com and follow us on Twitter @Mindshare_NA, and Facebook.com/MindshareNA.

About GroupM:

GroupM is the leading global media investment management company for WPP's media agencies including Mindshare, MediaCom, Wavemaker, Essence and m/SIX, and the outcomes-driven programmatic audience company, Xaxis. Responsible for more than US $108B in annual media investment by some of the world's largest advertisers, GroupM agencies deliver an advantage to clients with unrivaled insights into media marketplaces and consumer audiences. GroupM enables its agencies and clients with trading expertise, data, technology and an array of specialty services including addressable TV, content and sports. GroupM works closely with WPP's data investment management group, Kantar, and together they account for almost 50% of WPP's group revenues of more than US $19B. GroupM delivers unrivaled marketplace advantage to its clients, stakeholders and people.

Discover more about GroupM at www.groupm.com.

Follow @GroupMWorldwide on Twitter

Follow GroupM on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/groupm

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindshare-north-america-evolves-leadership-team-300668529.html

SOURCE Mindshare North America

Related Links

http://www.mindshareworld.com

