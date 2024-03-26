Mindshare Takes Top Spot in WARC Media 100 & Effective 100, Earns Network and Agency of the Year Accolades

Latest COMvergence Report Ranks Mindshare #1 Globally in New Billings

NEW YORK and LONDON and SINGAPORE and SHANGHAI, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindshare, the media services company that is part of GroupM and WPP, has capped off a stellar first quarter of 2024 with a string of impressive award wins across several prestigious industry rankings and award shows. Accolades for the agency include Global Agency Network of the Year at the MMA SMARTIES X, Media Agency of the Year at the MMA SMARTIES North America, and Media Network of the Year at Spikes Asia, along with taking the #1 spot in both the WARC Media 100 and Effective 100 rankings. Additionally, Mindshare is ranked #1 globally in new billings for 2023 by COMvergence.

"The breadth of these recognitions is a testament to the trust and collaborative partnership we've built with our clients," said Adam Gerhart, Global CEO, Mindshare. "When clients lean in, embrace true partnership, and make brave decisions with us, the impact of the work is undeniable in driving measurable growth and positive impact for their businesses."

Global Agency Network of the Year at MMA SMARTIES X

Mindshare was named Global Agency Network of the Year, and Mindshare China was named Media Agency of the Year, at the MMA SMARTIES X Awards, which honors global marketing campaigns that achieve significant business impact through innovation. The agency network took home 32 awards across North America and APAC, including 13 Gold, 9 Silver, 9 Bronze and Best in Show for Mindshare China for its Louis Vuitton Aranya Show campaign. Additionally, WPP took home the award for Holding Agency Company of the Year.

Media Agency of the Year at MMA SMARTIES North America

Mindshare triumphed at the MMA Smarties North America awards, a premier awards program recognizing excellence and creativity in modern marketing campaigns. Mindshare was named Media Agency of the Year for North America and netted 9 Gold, 3 Silver and 7 Bronze for campaigns driving innovation in commerce, social impact, full-funnel marketing, and more. Among its wins, the agency took home Best in Show for its #StandUpToJewishHate campaign with the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCAS) and WPP sister agency VML.

#1 Agency in 2024 WARC Media 100 and 2024 WARC Effective 100

Mindshare's New York office secured the #1 position on the 2024 WARC Media 100, solidifying the agency's position as a global leader in media excellence. Mindshare also secured the #2 spot globally for Media Network, highlighting the consistent strength of its full network worldwide, with award-winning campaigns in different markets spanning Unilever, Tyson Foods, the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, Castrol, Visit Sweden, Honest Eggs Co, and BlackRock. Mindshare offices in the top 100 Media Agencies, all of which made the top third of the list, include London (#14), Shanghai (#20), Melbourne (#22), and Ho Chi Minh City (#32).

Mindshare New York also took the #1 Media Agency spot for effectiveness and was ranked as one of the top ten global networks for effectiveness on the 2024 WARC Effective 100, the ultimate independent global benchmark celebrating excellence in advertising effectiveness.

"Creativity and effectiveness are inextricably synonymous. There is a persistent industry myth that creating effective media programs means depriving them of creativity and bold ideas and relying on 'tried-and-true' approaches," says Gerhart. "The work that WARC does helps to dispel that myth and thread the link between the two. Being the top agency for the WARC Media 100 and WARC Effective 100 underscores this connection. I'm proud of our accomplishments and grateful for our clients' fierce commitment to big ideas, risk-taking, and enduring growth."

Media Network of the Year at Spikes Asia

Mindshare was honored as Media Network of the Year by Spikes Asia, APAC's most prestigious and sought-after award for creativity and marketing effectiveness. This recognition highlights Mindshare's commitment to delivering exceptional media solutions for its clients across the Asia Pacific region. Mindshare was credited in the Media category with four wins (1 Gold, 1 Bronze, 2 Shortlists). In addition, the agency was credited across other categories with 5 Grand Prix, 4 Gold Spikes, 2 Silver Spikes, 1 Bronze Spike and 16 Shortlists.

Innovation and Impact Leading to Good Growth

Mindshare's award-winning performance is a testament to its unwavering commitment to delivering Good Growth for its clients. This dedication is further underscored by COMvergence's latest report, which ranked Mindshare #1 in new billings globally for 2023, securing an impressive $1.89 billion. The agency's success across diverse brands and award-winning campaigns exemplifies its ability to leverage data-driven insights and creative approaches to drive enduring business results.

