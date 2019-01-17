Mindshare U.S. Appoints Shane McAndrew As Chief Data Strategy Officer

McAndrew brings over 20 years of experience across digital, marketing, and ad technology. His expertise in addressable media, programmatic technology, and analytics expertise together with his client service and product background to create the kind of data-driven thinking which drives outcomes for clients.

"Shane embodies a unique combination of art, inventiveness, and science for the role. With his collaborative leadership style and future-forward vision, he'll capitalize on the collective intelligence across our teams to deliver data-driven plans and innovations that solve our client's most complex challenges," said Adam Gerhart, US CEO, Mindshare. "Data is only as good as the imagination that uses it, and Shane is the rare talent that can both galvanize and inspire to bring out the very best of our teams and provoke our clients to push in new directions."

"Mindshare is one of the few agencies that actually combines an entrepreneurial spirit with the power of scale," said Shane McAndrew, Chief Data and Strategy Officer, Mindshare U.S. "It allows someone like me to push new approaches, ideas, and beta testing, while having the rigor of discipline and best practices to ground the thinking. It's the ideal place to inspire teams."

McAndrew joins from Merkle where he was most recently sr-Vice President, Global Product Growth. In that role, he was responsible for global business & client development, regional go-to-market strategy, and the establishment of best practices & training, scaling teams and revenue across key global markets. His previous positions at Merkle included Head of Audience Strategy & Investment, and Vice President, Strategy & Planning. He previously held senior positions including Vice-President, Global Client Services for Visual IQ and sr-Vice President, Performance Marketing & Analytics for Moxie.

This appointment comes after recent appointments for additional newly created executive roles that include chief client officer, chief instigation officer, and global client lead. Together with the chief data strategy officer, the team will further elevate data-driven communication strategies, infused with creativity and innovation, that drive true business transformation for Mindshare clients and poise the agency for continued expansion and growth in capabilities and markets.

