Mindshine Technologies partners with the Charter Institute at Erskine to bring AI technology to charter schools

COLUMBIA, S.C., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindshine Technologies, a leading innovator in educational technology, is thrilled to announce the addition of Charter Institute at Erskine to its growing list of partners. The Charter Institute at Erskine, whose mission is to authorize high-quality charter schools that elevate educational opportunities through innovation and creativity, has chosen Mindshine Technologies to increase efficiency and data access to all stakeholders with The Interactive Voice Assistant (TIVA). This cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) software allows data access through a "just ask" voice and text activated closed environment.

Mindshine Technologies is dedicated to transforming education through the development of innovative tools, like the ability to "talk" to your data, which extends efficiency and allows users to access data more easily. By revolutionizing "Talking to your Data" in a closed environment specific to the K-12 space, this technology will benefit all levels of school district staff. The partnership with the Charter Institute at Erskine marks a significant step forward in both organizations' shared vision of integrating innovative practices into all aspects of district operations.

"We are excited to welcome the Charter Institute at Erskine to the Mindshine family," said Igor Bubuskin, CEO of Mindshine Technologies. "Our mission is to empower educational institutions with the tools they need to inspire and educate the leaders of tomorrow. We believe that our collaboration with the Charter Institute at Erskine will bring a new-found excitement and confidence to using AI and voice-activated technology to all school districts."

The Charter Institute at Erskine will benefit from Mindshine Technologies' state-of-the-art platforms, which are designed to streamline administrative processes, enhance communication, and provide personalized learning experiences for students. The implementation of Mindshine's solutions is expected to contribute to improved efficiency, increased collaboration, and elevated educational outcomes for the Charter Institute at Erskine.

"After evaluating multiple options in educational technology providers, we found that Mindshine Technologies stood out as the ideal partner," said Jason Jones, Chief of PowerSchool and IT at the Institute. "Their commitment to innovation aligns with our school's mission, and we are confident that this partnership will bring about positive transformations in our educational environment."

For more information about Mindshine Technologies and its innovative solutions, please visit www.mindshine.com.

About Mindshine Technologies:

Mindshine Technologies is a leading provider of educational technology solutions, dedicated to empowering educators and inspiring students through innovative tools and resources. With a commitment to transforming education, Mindshine Technologies aims to create a future where learning is accessible, engaging, and tailored to individual needs.

SOURCE MindShine Technologies