Mindsoother Therapy Center Joins ARC Health

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Health, a Thurston Group portfolio company, announces the acquisition of Mindsoother Therapy Center (Mindsoother), a distinguished mental health practice providing comprehensive behavioral healthcare services to Livingston, New Jersey residents.

Established in 2011, Mindsoother has played a vital role in offering individual, family, and group therapy services for children, teens, young adults, and families. At the helm is Danna Markson, LCSW, who serves as the founder, director, and innovative creator of Mindsoother. She and her specialized team excels in providing evidence-based therapies, including Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP). The center's comprehensive approach addresses a diverse range of mental health issues, such as eating disorders, ADHD, family dynamics, anxiety, depression, self-harm, and suicide.

The decision to partner with ARC Health aligns seamlessly with Mindsoother's commitment to exceptional client care and community impact. "We are thrilled about the partnership with ARC Health as it allows us to maintain our focus on delivering the highest level of client care while broadening our reach and impact," said Markson. "Leveraging ARC's support, we look forward to expanding our services and contributing positively to our community's mental health and well-being."

Vince Morra, CEO of ARC Health, expressed, "Our partnership with Mindsoother underscores our steadfast dedication to advancing mental health care, prioritizing client welfare, and fortifying the capabilities of our providers. Integrating Mindsoother into the ARC Health network is an exciting venture, and we are optimistic that this collaboration will further yield the benefits needed for their clients."

This transaction was facilitated by Mertz Taggart, a healthcare-focused M&A advisory firm headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

About ARC Health

ARC Health is a premier group of mental healthcare practices who have come together as partners while maintaining their individual identities. Their forward-thinking and supportive partnership of mental healthcare providers is geared toward increasing success via a collaborative network. The ARC Health business model is pioneering the space with a unified, provider-centric approach that reinforces clinical autonomy while also joining together as equity-owning partners.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including ARC Health, Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, Options Medical Weight Loss, and U.S. Orthopedic Partners. Over its 37-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital.

