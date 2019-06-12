mindSpark Learning's Drone Project Named "Best Science Learning Solution" in 2019 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

DENVER, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- mindSpark Learning, a Denver-based national nonprofit dedicated to empowering educators with industry-oriented professional learning experiences - resulting in more students prepared for the modern workforce, today announced that EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, selected the organization's Drone Project as the winner of the "Best Science Learning Solution" award in the inaugural EdTech Breakthrough Awards program.

This industry award recognizes the innovation and achievements of the mindSpark Learning Drone Project for its focus on enhancing problem-based learning (PBL) through the use of drones. This one-of-a-kind program uses drone kits to bring a completely unique learning experience to both educators and students. Through a partnership with DroneBlocks, schools and classrooms are familiarizing themselves with computer science through programming. Additionally, the Drone Project supports student learning of the basics of aerodynamics, the concepts of flight, and drone ethics.

"mindSpark Learning's Drone Project is a shining example of how leading EdTech organizations can truly re-engineer STEM education and professional preparation by creating unique and memorable learning experiences," said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "We extend a hearty congratulations to the entire mindSpark Learning team on the successful launch of the Drone Project initiative and we look forward to continued innovation from mindSpark Learning as they continue on their mission of empowering educators with industry-oriented professional learning experiences."

"The Drone Project has helped educators and students accomplish some incredible PBL projects, including partnering with Warren Tech to evaluate an arson case and quickly create 3D renderings to help process the crime scene, and working with parks systems to better understand the impact of an invasive species on their ecosystem," said mindSpark Learning CEO Kellie Lauth. "Our team is thrilled to be recognized by the EdTech Breakthrough Awards and we're looking forward to seeing what else our educators and students do with our drone kits."

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world, 70 of which received awards.

About mindSpark Learning

mindSpark Learning, a Denver-based national nonprofit founded as Share Fair Nation in 2007 and rebranded in 2017, is the catalyst and intermediary between education and industry. It empowers educators with industry-oriented professional learning experiences, resulting in more students prepared for the modern workforce. It does so by leading programs and services designed to help schools understand workforce development, participate in work-based learning experiences, foster career literacy and directly connect students to mentors and authentic opportunities at a young age. Its core areas of focus are critical to today's education landscape and include problem-based learning (PBL) STEM, EdTech, Social-emotional learning (SEL) and Equity-centered Design Thinking. These lay the foundation for skills that are inherently necessary for career success.

mindSpark Learning is re-engineering education by incorporating the voice of community leaders in a variety of fields - from education, to industry, to government. In 2018, mindSpark Learning impacted more than 10,000 educators at 594 schools across 11 states. For more information, please visit www.mymindsparklearning.org .

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com .

