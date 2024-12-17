Mindsprint announces strategic partnership with MedAdvisor Solutions to transform patient medication management

Collaboration aims to empower hyper-personalized patient experiences and drive better health outcomes.

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindsprint, a leading global provider of software products, digital services, and business processes, announced a strategic partnership with MedAdvisor Solutions, a global leader in pharmacy-driven personalized patient engagement solutions.

The Mindsprint team welcomes Mr. Vinod Subramanian, Chief Operating and AI Officer, MedAdvisor Solutions, at the Mindsprint office in Chennai, India.

This collaboration aims to redefine patient engagement by leveraging Mindsprint's innovative AI-enabled cloud platforms and advanced operational frameworks. Together, the two companies will develop MedAdvisor's next-generation patient engagement platform, designed to deliver hyper-personalized experiences, revolutionize patient education, and drive improved medication adherence—setting a new benchmark in healthcare technology innovation.

MedAdvisor Solutions is focused on simplifying the medication management journey. In the U.S., the company delivers, omnichannel patient engagement programs for pharma, driven through the patient's local pharmacy. Powered by the company's robust platform, THRiV, which leverages comprehensive pharmacy information, SDoH data, and predictive modelling to deliver tailored programs at scale that drive adherence, awareness campaigns, and improved outcomes, helping patients lead healthier lives.

In Australia, more than 4 million patients use the MedAdvisor App to manage their medication journey, accessing pharmacy and pharma-sponsored information and resources. Additionally, over 95% of pharmacies utilize the company's cloud-based workflow solution to streamline pharmacy processes and enable stronger patient engagement.

By aligning Mindsprint's technology-driven and customer-centric approaches with MedAdvisor's strategy, this partnership is poised to deliver a scalable and modern patient engagement platform that meets the needs of patients, pharmacies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Key Benefits of the Partnership

Revolutionizing Patient Engagement : This partnership enables MedAdvisor Solutions to propel its product roadmap forward by leveraging Mindsprint's AI technologies and platform development expertise. By integrating data from diverse sources and addressing challenges like fragmented data, the collaboration unlocks personalized patient engagement capabilities. The result is a transformative approach to enhancing the patient journey while delivering value across patients, pharmacies, and pharmaceutical partners.

Next-Generation U.S. Platform Transformation : Together, MedAdvisor and Mindsprint are developing a next-generation platform focused on redefining personalized patient engagement. Anchored in three strategic pillars—AI-powered analytics, automated operational processes, and enhanced patient identification—the platform drives greater program effectiveness and improves the reach and impact of health engagement initiatives.

Operational Excellence Through Shared Services : By adopting a centralized operations model and leveraging a unified framework, the partnership transforms MedAdvisor's operational capabilities. A follow-the-sun support model ensures seamless global collaboration, while cloud-native solutions accelerate go-to-market strategies. Coupled with domain expertise, this approach delivers scalable, secure, efficient, and high-quality services.

Building a Future-Ready Growth Platform: This collaboration lays the foundation for sustainable growth by addressing immediate challenges and preparing for future scalability. The platform is designed to enhance core functionalities, streamline processes, and support dynamic business models. This holistic approach ensures operational efficiency while driving meaningful transformation in patient centric engagement solutions.

Vinod Subramanian, Chief Operating and AI Officer at MedAdvisor Solutions , said, "We are excited to partner with Mindsprint to build a next gen patient engagement platform that accelerates innovation and speed to market. This collaboration empowers us to deliver truly hyper-personalized solutions that elevate the medication management journey, enhance patient experience and adherence, and drive better health outcomes. By empowering patients with tools to take control of their health, we're not only improving lives but also creating greater program success for our pharma and pharmacy partners. Additionally, these advancements will help reduce the operational burden on pharmacists, enabling them to dedicate more time to patient care."

Dharmender Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, Mindsprint, added, "This collaboration with MedAdvisor Solutions is a true example of co-innovation at its best. By merging our technological capabilities with MedAdvisor's deep understanding of patient needs, we are co-creating a platform that will redefine medication management. Together we are building a solution that adapts, evolves, and anticipates the future of healthcare, ensuring that both patients and Healthcare providers benefit from cutting-edge advancements."

Nitesh Mirchandani, Chief Business Officer, Mindsprint, said, "This collaboration represents a key milestone for Mindsprint in our growth trajectory. By working alongside MedAdvisor Solutions, we are setting the stage to redefine patient medication management. Our joint efforts will improve efficiencies and ensure we deliver sustainable and impactful solutions to the Healthcare sector globally."

About Mindsprint:

Mindsprint's purpose is to reimagine business with talent, technology, and insights-driven services. With a proven record of enabling global organizations in their business and technology transformation journey, Mindsprint is a leading provider of purpose-built industry-first digital solutions and services. Mindsprint offers a broad spectrum of solutions and services, and our capabilities include Data and Analytics, Product Engineering, Cloud-Native Development, Generative AI, SAP Transformation, Business Process Services, Cybersecurity Services, Operational Efficiencies and Automation as a Service.

A Great Place to Work Certified™ company, Mindsprint is headquartered in Singapore with a presence in U.S, U.K. and India (Chennai and Bengaluru).

More information: www.mindsprint.org

About MedAdvisor Solutions

MedAdvisor Solutions is a global leader of pharmacy-driven patient engagement solutions that provide individualized patient experiences to simplify the patient medication journey. Our solutions utilise an empathetic, data-driven approach to engagement and an innovative, patient-centric digital experience that empower the pharmacy of the future and inspire lasting behaviour change. MedAdvisor Solutions works with over 37,000 pharmacies across the U.S., Australia & New Zealand to deliver our solutions to help patients take their medication safely and effectively.

In Australia, MedAdvisor Solutions has connected nearly 4 million patients through more than 95% of Australian pharmacies. MedAdvisor Solutions is on track to become one of the largest players to aid in the global transformation of the pharmacy of the future through digital patient engagement solutions. In 2018 and 2020, MedAdvisor Solutions was recognized in the AFR Fast 100 and in 2022, 2023 and 2024 received the Retail Excellence Award (REX) for Technology & Automation from Drug Store News.

www.medadvisorsolutions.com

