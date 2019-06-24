MindStream Analytics Expands Consulting Team by Welcoming Cameron Lackpour and Celvin Kattookaran

BOSTON, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MindStream Analytics welcomes Cameron Lackpour and Celvin Kattookaran to their consulting team. As an award-winning Consulting and Application Managed Services firm, MindStream navigates the changing landscape of corporate performance management by providing clients with a team of consultants who offer functional and technical expertise with multiple technology vendors. Acquiring the talent of Lackpour and Kattookaran, who have extensive experience with Oracle Hyperion and OneStream Software, continues to support this objective and the future growth of the company.

Prior to joining MindStream, Cameron Lackpour's 30-year EPM career has spanned Comshare's mainframe offerings, Arbor's Essbase, Hyperion's Planning, Oracle's Oracle Analytics Cloud, and OneStream's OneStream XF. Lackpour is the editor in chief of the "Developing Essbase Applications" book series, an Oracle ACE Director Alumni, an international speaker on EPM, and co-winner of Kscope17's Top Essbase Speaker. Lackpour's blog, www.thetruthaboutcpm.com, covers a variety of tools, applications, and approaches in his unique off-beat manner. Lackpour is active in the EPM Twitter community (@CameronLackpour).

In addition to his experience, Lackpour has served as a board of director of ODTUG.

Celvin Kattookaran comes to MindStream with 15 years of experience in the EPM/CPM field. Most recently he worked as Sr. Software Engineer at OneStream Software. He is a prolific blogger, (www.orahyplabs.com & www.cpminsights.com) who covers EPM and CPM applications, and an Oracle ACE Director Alumni. Kattookaran is known for the utilities he has created for the day-to-day consulting tasks. His community outreach efforts include presenting at multiple conferences, answering on forums, and creating utilities. He is known for his creative solutions in the EPM/CPM world.

CEO of MindStream Analytics Alexander Ladd said, "I speak for everyone at MindStream when I say that we are especially excited to have Cameron and Celvin join our team. MindStream is known for having very smart and talented people, and their addition adds to our expertise. Attracting Cameron and Celvin validates to me that talented people view MindStream as a great place to come and work. Cameron and Celvin bring MindStream's capabilities in the EPM/CPM area of Planning and Budgeting to a new level that is unparalleled in the industry."

About MindStream Analytics

MindStream Analytics is an award-winning Consulting and Managed Services firm focused on helping clients utilize technology to improve business insights and decision making. With decades of experience in Analytics and Performance Management, MindStream offers services ranging from software selection and implementation to best practices for financial planning and reporting. MindStream's AppCare Managed Services has been the highest ranked EPM solution for 4 straight years in the MSPmentor Top 501 ranking of The Ultimate Guide to the World's Best Managed Services Providers.

