MindStream Analytics Secures OneStream Software's Diamond Partner Level Status

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MindStream Analytics, a trusted advisor in corporate performance management, is pleased to announce they have become a Diamond level OneStream implementation partner. As a Diamond partner, OneStream recognizes MindStream's commitment to align with OneStream's strategic vision and continue to bring value to shared clients.

OneStream provides an Intelligent Finance Platform for the modern enterprise that simplifies and aligns corporate performance management processes such as financial consolidation, reporting, planning and analytics. OneStream's platform can easily be extended with over 50 financial close, planning and analysis, and productivity solutions.

"We're very honored to be recognized as a OneStream Diamond Partner - achieving the highest level of partnership with OneStream has been our strategic goal since 2011. We are excited to keep offering innovative new solutions to the OneStream community and remain committed to 100% customer success." Alex Ladd, CEO of MindStream Analytics

"We are thrilled to announce MindStream Analytics has achieved Diamond level partner status," said Stephanie Cramp, senior vice president, global alliances of OneStream Software. "This status is awarded to partners who meet our high standards and continue to deliver exceptional solutions that drive value for our customers. MindStream's new partner status is a reflection that more companies are turning to OneStream's unified solution to simplify their financial processes and increase operational insights."

MindStream Analytics has an award-winning consulting team with decades of experience gained over hundreds of Performance Management implementations focused on planning, forecasting, budgeting, consolidations, financial reporting, and analytics. Blending technology expertise, strong business process experience, and a value-driven methodology ensures that MindStream clients realize maximum ROI from their OneStream investments.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 900 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1,000 employees, and our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

About MindStream Analytics

MindStream Analytics is an award-winning Consulting and Managed Services firm focused on helping clients utilize technology to improve business insights and decision making. With decades of experience in Analytics and Performance Management, MindStream offers services ranging from software selection and implementation, training, and best practices for financial planning and reporting. MindStream has been recognized by INC Magazine, CIO Review, ProformaTECH, and others for our innovative thinking and expertise. Four years in a row MindStream Analytics has been named by Channel Futures as one of the Top 501 Managed Services Providers in the World. To learn more visit: www.mindstreamanalytics.com

