Mindstream Energy d/b/a Mindstream Jordan LLC Expands Sovereign AI Platform Through Strategic Collaborations With CodeZero And Green Revolution Cooling

New agreements extend Mindstream's platform beyond energy and modular data centers into AI strategy, application development, and advanced immersion cooling

HOUSTON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindstream Energy announced today the execution of strategic collaboration agreements with CodeZero Group, a UK-based global AI consulting and application development firm, and Green Revolution Cooling, Inc. (GRC), a leading provider of single-phase immersion cooling technology.

Together, the agreements expand Mindstream's ability to deliver end-to-end sovereign AI and digital infrastructure solutions to governments, enterprises, and strategic industries across the Middle East, North Africa, and beyond.

CodeZero Group's Sovereign AI platform helps governments and enterprises move from AI strategy to practical deployment through discovery workshops, AI architecture, application development, and intelligent agent platforms. The collaboration expands Mindstream's ability to deliver secure, end-to-end sovereign AI solutions across the Middle East and North Africa. Green Revolution Cooling (GRC) will enhance Mindstream's Sovereign AI platform by providing patented single-phase immersion cooling technology. This technology enables higher-density AI computing, improved energy efficiency, and reliable operation in demanding climates, allowing Mindstream to deliver more sustainable, high-performance AI infrastructure solutions to governments and enterprise customers.

The announcement builds on recent Al-Risha project milestones, including Mindstream's long-term Natural Gas Supply Agreement with Jordan's National Petroleum Company (NPC).

The collaborations strengthen Mindstream's Al-Risha Sovereign AI and Digital Infrastructure Platform, developed adjacent to Jordan's Al-Risha natural gas field and designed to scale to approximately 400 megawatts serving Jordan, Iraq, Syria, and the broader MENA region.

While Mindstream remains focused on secure, energy-first AI infrastructure, these new relationships extend its capabilities well beyond the physical data center.

Through CodeZero, Mindstream will help governments and enterprise customers evaluate AI use cases, assess compute requirements, select the right infrastructure, and develop custom AI applications tailored to their objectives, moving organizations from AI strategy to practical deployment aligned with business, government, and national priorities.

Combined with Mindstream's modular deployment model, scaling to demand with order-to-delivery timelines of four months, these expanded capabilities let customers move seamlessly from AI strategy and workload assessment through deployment, application development, and long-term operational support.

"Sovereign AI can't be built one layer at a time," said Mark F. Thimmig, Chairman & CEO of Mindstream Energy. "Energy, compute, cooling, and application design have to work together from day one, or the infrastructure can't keep pace with the workloads it was built for. CodeZero and GRC help us close that gap for partners across the region."

The Green Revolution Cooling (GRC) collaboration expands Mindstream's portfolio of high-density computing solutions through one of the industry's most established patented immersion cooling platforms. GRC's expertise in advanced thermal management adds design flexibility and broadens the range of high-performance AI environments Mindstream can offer, including deployments in demanding, high-temperature climates without reliance on external water cooling.

The recent collaborations create a framework for jointly pursuing sovereign AI initiatives, digital infrastructure projects, government modernization programs, and enterprise AI opportunities across Jordan, Iraq, Syria, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other markets.

Mindstream believes sovereign AI requires far more than compute access; it depends on secure energy infrastructure, the right AI architecture, advanced cooling, application expertise, and long-term operational support. These new capabilities position the company to deliver integrated, end-to-end solutions across each of those requirements.

As the Al-Risha platform advances toward initial operations, Mindstream welcomes discussions with governments, strategic investors, enterprise customers, technology providers, systems integrators, and organizations seeking to leverage its sovereign AI infrastructure or collaborate on next-generation AI solutions across the Middle East and North Africa.

About Mindstream Energy

Mindstream Energy is developing the Al-Risha Sovereign AI and Digital Infrastructure Platform in Jordan, an energy-first, modular AI campus delivering secure sovereign AI, high-performance computing, digital infrastructure, and AI application enablement for governments, enterprises, and strategic industries across the Middle East and North Africa. The platform is designed to scale to approximately 400 MW and serve as a foundation for regional sovereign AI deployment.

For additional information, strategic partnership opportunities, or investor inquiries, visit www.mindstreamenergy.com or contact [email protected].

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SOURCE Mindstream Energy