At the Forefront of the Infrastructure Frontier: Mindstream Energy Aligns With Global Energy Trends Driving AI Data Center and Bitcoin Mining Growth

HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global demand for artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure accelerates, energy availability and deployment speed are increasingly recognized as the primary constraints shaping the next phase of growth. Mindstream, LLC, DBA Mindstream Energy (https://mindstreamenergy.com/), a U.S.-based, privately held energy and digital infrastructure company, is aligned with these global trends through advancing an energy-first platform designed to convert low-cost natural gas into scalable, energy-secured compute infrastructure supporting Armada.AI modular data centers and Bitcoin mining.

Global electricity demand from data centers is projected to nearly double by 2030, rising from approximately 415 terawatt-hours in 2024 to an estimated 945 terawatt-hours.

Mindstream Energy's strategy reflects a growing recognition among global tech and finance leaders at the recent Davos 2026 meeting that power, not computer hardware alone, now determines scalability in AI and digital infrastructure.

At the core of Mindstream Energy's platform is a straightforward but powerful premise: convert underutilized, low-cost natural gas and off-grid power, into reliable, on-site power, then deploy modular digital infrastructure capable of generating diversified revenue streams.

"Energy access now defines who can scale digital infrastructure," said Jordan Thimmig, President and Chief Operating Officer of Mindstream Energy. "By working with energy partners to secure affordable off-grid power, we're able to deploy modular compute with speed and control, exactly what this market requires."

To support the build-out of this energy-to-compute infrastructure platform, Mindstream Energy is currently offering a Regulation D, Rule 506(c) $10 million unsecured bond offering available exclusively to verified accredited investors. The bonds offer a 10% annual yield, with quarterly interest payments beginning after month six.

Operational momentum is building. Mindstream Energy is preparing to launch initial operations in the first quarter of 2026 through a joint venture with Missaukee Oil & Gas Company in Michigan. The partnership is structured to convert domestically sourced natural gas at <$0.02 kW into on-site power for Bitcoin mining and modular data center operations.

The company is also advancing development plans for a proposed international digital energy campus structured within a Special Economic Zone. Phase 1 deployment is targeted for early 2026, with long-term scalability envisioned to reach up to 250 megawatts at $0.03 kW as infrastructure and demand expand.

Another key component of Mindstream Energy's deployment strategy is its partnership with Armada.AI (https://www.armada.ai/).

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation. Any investment will be made solely through definitive offering documents to verified accredited investors.

Accredited investors: Visit mindstreamenergy.com/invest or email [email protected] for due diligence materials.

