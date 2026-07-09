Mindstream Energy d/b/a Mindstream Jordan LLC Targets 400 MW Sovereign AI Infrastructure Platform In Jordan To Serve Growing Regional Compute Demand

U.S.-Based Energy-to-Compute Company Advances Plans for Large-Scale AI, High-Performance Computing, and Digital Infrastructure Campus

HOUSTON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindstream Energy today announced the launch of Mindstream Jordan LLC and plans to develop a scalable energy-backed sovereign AI and digital infrastructure platform in Jordan, targeting up to 400 megawatts.

Located on a planned 245-acre campus in Al-Risha, the project is designed to support the rapidly growing demand for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, sovereign cloud services, and advanced digital infrastructure across Jordan and the broader Middle East and North Africa region.

Mindstream Energy has announced the launch of Mindstream Jordan LLC, a scalable, energy-backed sovereign AI and digital infrastructure platform in Jordan, targeting up to 400 megawatts of phased capacity. Located on a planned 245-acre campus in Al-Risha, the project is designed to support the growing demand for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, sovereign cloud services, and advanced digital infrastructure across Jordan and the broader Middle East and North Africa region. Mindstream Jordan's Al-Risha development integrates long-term natural gas resources, on-site power generation, modular AI data centers, telecommunications infrastructure, and phased expansion to create a sovereign compute platform. Dedicated compute zones with independent power, fiber, and secure access provide sovereign-grade data isolation for governments and enterprises. Modular deployment enables new compute capacity in as little as three to four months.

The development combines long-term natural gas resources, on-site power generation, modular AI data centers, telecommunications infrastructure, and phased capacity expansion to create a next-generation compute platform capable of supporting government, energy, enterprise, research, healthcare, defense, and technology sector customers.

Designed for rapid deployment and scalability, the platform can be configured to meet the specific performance, security, sovereignty, and operational requirements of a diverse range of AI and digital infrastructure workloads.

"Jordan continues to position itself as a leading destination for advanced technology investment and digital transformation," said H.E. Dr. Tareq Abu Ghazaleh, Minister of Investment of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. "Projects that combine innovation, sustainable energy resources, and advanced digital infrastructure have the potential to contribute meaningfully to economic growth, technology transfer, and the development of a competitive knowledge-based economy."

Mindstream's modular deployment model is designed to allow customers to deploy compute infrastructure in as little as three to four months from order to operational delivery. The phased deployment strategy also supports capital-efficient growth by aligning infrastructure expansion with customer demand and commercial commitments.

The campus design incorporates dedicated, physically isolated compute zones, each with independent fiber connectivity, power distribution, and secure access infrastructure, allowing individual countries, governments, or enterprise customers to operate within a fully segregated environment. This approach is designed to provide sovereign-grade data isolation and security assurances for customers with the most stringent data sovereignty requirements.

Planned modular systems will utilize advanced recirculating cooling technologies that do not require an outside water source, an important advantage in regions where water conservation and infrastructure sustainability are increasingly important considerations.

At full buildout, Mindstream Energy believes the Al-Risha project has the potential to become one of the largest energy-backed modular AI infrastructure campuses in the Middle East.

"The future of artificial intelligence will be defined by the ability to secure access to energy and efficiently convert it into compute," said Mark F. Thimmig, Chairman and CEO of Mindstream Energy. "Our vision is to transform Jordan's domestic energy resources into sovereign AI infrastructure that supports innovation, attracts investment, and helps position the Kingdom as a regional leader in advanced computing and digital transformation."

Jordan's strategic location, political stability, skilled workforce, and commitment to digital transformation make it an attractive destination for advanced technology infrastructure. Building upon the Kingdom's growing focus on artificial intelligence, digital modernization, and technology investment, Mindstream Energy believes the Al-Risha campus can contribute to Jordan's emergence as a regional hub for sovereign AI, advanced computing, and resilient digital infrastructure.

The campus is expected to support a broad range of applications, including AI model training and inference, high-performance computing, cloud services, cybersecurity operations, controlled data environments, research computing, energy exploration and operations, and digital transformation initiatives.

About Mindstream Energy

Mindstream, LLC d/b/a Mindstream Energy is a U.S.-based energy-to-compute infrastructure company focused on transforming low-cost energy resources into scalable digital infrastructure.

For additional information, strategic partnership opportunities, or investor inquiries, visit www.mindstreamenergy.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact:

George Pappas

Conservaco / The Ignite Agency

562-857-5680

[email protected]

www.conservaco.com

SOURCE Mindstream LLC