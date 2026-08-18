Mindstream Energy Expands Al-Risha AI Infrastructure Ecosystem with Park Place Technologies and Orange Jordan

Strategic collaborations add global data center infrastructure expertise and high-capacity connectivity to Mindstream's energy-backed, modular AI platform in Jordan

HOUSTON and AMMAN, Jordan, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindstream, LLC d/b/a Mindstream Energy ("Mindstream") today announced the continued expansion of the technology and infrastructure ecosystem supporting its Al-Risha Sovereign AI & Digital Infrastructure Campus in Jordan through strategic collaboration relationships with Park Place Technologies and Orange Jordan.

As Mindstream Energy expands its Al-Risha AI infrastructure ecosystem in Jordan, Park Place Technologies will provide expertise across critical data center operations. From infrastructure support and managed services to system optimization and monitoring, Park Place will help strengthen the operational foundation behind Mindstream's scalable AI and high-performance computing platform. Reliable connectivity is essential for AI infrastructure, and Orange Jordan will play a key role in supporting communications at Mindstream Energy's Al-Risha campus. By combining local telecommunications capabilities with extensive regional and global network access, Orange Jordan will help enable the high-bandwidth, resilient digital environment required for next-generation computing workloads.

The relationships add complementary capabilities to Mindstream's AI-first infrastructure model: data center lifecycle and operational expertise through Park Place Technologies, and high-capacity domestic, regional and international connectivity through Orange Jordan.

Mindstream is developing Al-Risha as an energy-backed, modular digital infrastructure platform designed to support Sovereign AI, high-performance computing (HPC), advanced compute and other compute-intensive workloads. The campus is designed to scale toward approximately 400 MW as customer demand develops.

Mindstream's strategy is built around a straightforward principle: "Build compute where the energy exists." Its modular approach aligns infrastructure investment and deployment with customer requirements for AI at scale.

Park Place Technologies: Global Data Center Infrastructure Expertise

Mindstream's executed Strategic Collaboration Framework Agreement with Park Place Technologies creates a framework for the companies to evaluate opportunities involving AI infrastructure, HPC, cloud computing, modular data centers, networking, cybersecurity, edge computing, and related digital infrastructure requirements.

Park Place Technologies brings global experience supporting complex data center environments. Its capabilities include data center and network optimization, infrastructure maintenance, managed services, and monitoring designed to improve critical IT infrastructure performance and availability.

"Building AI infrastructure is not simply about deploying compute," said Mark F. Thimmig, Chairman and CEO of Mindstream Energy. "Customers require infrastructure that can be supported, maintained, monitored, and optimized throughout its operating life. Park Place Technologies brings significant global data center experience that complements the ecosystem we are assembling around Al-Risha."

Orange Jordan: Strategic Collaboration and High-Capacity Global Connectivity

Mindstream and Orange Jordan are advancing a strategic collaboration framework supporting the development of the Al-Risha campus, including Mindstream's selection of Orange Jordan as its planned fiber-optic communications provider. The companies intend to explore opportunities for cooperation around the high-capacity connectivity and digital infrastructure requirements necessary to support AI, HPC, and other compute-intensive workloads at Al-Risha.

Orange Jordan's domestic telecommunications capabilities, combined with Orange's extensive regional and international network, provide an important foundation for the connectivity architecture being developed for Al-Risha. AI and HPC environments require high bandwidth, low-latency, network resilience and access to regional and global digital markets, making connectivity a critical component of Mindstream's overall infrastructure strategy.

"Orange Jordan's capabilities provide an important connection between the energy and compute resources we are developing at Al-Risha and the customers and digital markets those resources are intended to serve," Thimmig said. "As AI infrastructure becomes increasingly distributed globally, energy availability and connectivity will be fundamental considerations in determining where large-scale compute can be deployed."

The Park Place Technologies and Orange Jordan strategic collaborations are separate relationships with Mindstream and do not represent a partnership or commercial relationship between Park Place Technologies and Orange Jordan.

Together, their capabilities demonstrate Mindstream's strategy of assembling established global organizations around an energy-backed, modular platform supporting demanding AI and HPC requirements.

Mindstream believes Jordan's domestic energy resources, strategic geographic position, expanding telecommunications infrastructure, and access to regional markets provide a compelling foundation for the development of AI infrastructure serving Jordan and the broader MENA region.

About Mindstream Energy

Mindstream Energy develops energy-backed digital infrastructure platforms to support Sovereign AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and advanced computing workloads. Its Al-Risha Sovereign AI & Digital Infrastructure Campus in Jordan is being developed around low-cost energy, modular data center infrastructure, global connectivity, and advanced technology partnerships to provide a scalable platform for AI and compute-intensive applications throughout Jordan and the broader MENA region. Mindstream's energy-first model also incorporates flexible computing workloads designed to efficiently utilize available energy capacity while the company expands its Sovereign AI and HPC infrastructure in response to customer demand.

For additional information, strategic partnership opportunities, or investor inquiries, visit www.mindstreamenergy.com or contact [email protected].

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SOURCE Mindstream Energy