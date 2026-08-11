Mindstream Energy Expands Digital Infrastructure Platform Through Strategic Collaborations with Fog Hashing and Luxor Technology

Collaborations bring modular liquid-cooled infrastructure, advanced operating, fleet management, and optimization technologies to Mindstream's Al-Risha campus in Jordan

HOUSTON, and AMMAN, Jordan, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindstream, LLC d/b/a Mindstream Energy ("Mindstream") today announced the continued expansion of its technology ecosystem supporting the Al-Risha Sovereign AI & Digital Infrastructure Campus in Jordan through strategic collaborations with Fog Hashing and Luxor Technology.

Fog Hashing's modular liquid-cooled systems will support the initial digital asset computing deployment at Mindstream Energy's Al-Risha campus in Jordan. Designed for high-density computing, Fog's closed-loop technology recirculates cooling fluid without requiring a continuous external water supply, an important advantage for efficient, scalable operations in Jordan's desert environment. Luxor Technology brings advanced operating intelligence to Mindstream Energy's planned digital asset computing operations at Al-Risha. Through technologies including LuxOS firmware and Commander intelligent fleet management, Luxor will help Mindstream monitor performance, automate operations, optimize computing assets, and efficiently scale its digital infrastructure platform.

The relationships bring together complementary capabilities supporting Mindstream's digital asset computing operations, combining Fog Hashing's modular liquid-cooled infrastructure with Luxor's advanced software, firmware, fleet management, mining pool and optimization technologies.

Mindstream is developing Al-Risha as an energy-backed digital infrastructure platform designed to support Sovereign AI, high-performance computing (HPC), advanced compute and digital asset computing. The company's strategy is built around a straightforward principle: "Build compute where the energy exists."

Digital asset computing is expected to provide an important initial workload at Al-Risha, enabling scalable and flexible utilization of available energy as the campus expands its AI and HPC infrastructure.

Fog Hashing: Modular Liquid-Cooled Computing Infrastructure

Mindstream has selected Fog Hashing's modular systems to support its initial digital asset computing deployment. Fog Hashing is a modular data center solutions provider delivering power-to-compute capabilities spanning energy and cooling infrastructure. Serving high-density digital asset and AI computing applications, Fog supports customers in more than 40 countries, with more than 400 MW of infrastructure deployed globally.

For Al-Risha, Fog Hashing's closed-loop liquid-cooling technology is particularly well suited to the desert environment because cooling fluid is continuously recirculated, eliminating the need for a continuous external water supply.

"Mindstream's energy-to-compute model comes down to how quickly you can deploy dense, reliable power and efficient cooling infrastructure," said Paul Jin Li, CEO of Fog Computing Inc. "That is exactly what our prefabricated modular digital asset computing systems are designed to deliver. Our closed-loop liquid-cooling technology continuously recirculates cooling fluid, eliminating the need for a continuous external water supply, an important advantage for large-scale computing in desert environments such as Al-Risha. Combined with factory-built modular deployment, these systems can bring substantial computing capacity online in months rather than years, with the efficiency, scalability, and flexibility required for large-scale operations."

Luxor Technology: Global Operating Intelligence and Optimization

Mindstream's strategic collaboration with Luxor Technology adds an integrated operating and optimization layer to its planned digital asset computing operations.

Luxor Technology is a global digital asset technology company providing an integrated ecosystem supporting large-scale computing operations. Its capabilities include LuxOS firmware, Commander intelligent fleet management, mining pool services, ASIC hardware, derivatives and risk-management tools, and Hashrate Index market intelligence. LuxOS provides control over power, hashrate, and thermal performance, while Commander enables centralized monitoring and automation, helping Mindstream efficiently manage, optimize, and scale its digital asset computing operations.

"Fog Hashing and Luxor bring two critical capabilities to our operating model," said Mark F. Thimmig, Chairman and CEO of Mindstream Energy. "Fog provides the modular physical infrastructure and efficient liquid-cooling environment, while Luxor provides the technology and operational intelligence to manage and optimize the computing assets operating within it. Together, they strengthen our ability to build a scalable, efficient, and professionally managed digital asset computing platform."

The Fog Hashing and Luxor relationships are separate arrangements with Mindstream.

About Mindstream Energy

Mindstream Energy develops energy-backed digital infrastructure platforms to support Sovereign AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and advanced computing workloads. Its Al-Risha Sovereign AI & Digital Infrastructure Campus in Jordan is being developed around low-cost energy, modular data center infrastructure, global connectivity, and advanced technology partnerships to provide a scalable platform for AI and compute-intensive applications throughout Jordan and the broader MENA region. Mindstream's energy-first model also incorporates flexible computing workloads designed to efficiently utilize available energy capacity while the company expands its Sovereign AI and HPC infrastructure as customer demand develops.

For additional information, strategic partnership opportunities, or investor inquiries, visit Mindstream Energy or contact [email protected].

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SOURCE Mindstream Energy