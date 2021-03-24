Mindstream Interactive Announces Partnership With JobsOhio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindstream Interactive (MI) has been selected to support a variety of key digital programs for JobsOhio, a private nonprofit corporation responsible for economic development in the state of Ohio, charged with attracting business investments and creating jobs.

The partnership—resulting from a Request For Proposal—is a logical one, uniting an agency that was born digital with an innovative organization looking to adopt a digital-first mindset. Initially, MI will provide enhanced and optimized digital experiences, the day-to-day management of JobsOhio.com, and Search Engine Optimization enhancements.

MI brings award-winning experience and thought leadership, having partnered with prominent local clients like Big Lots, One Columbus, Mettler Toledo, and Wexner Center for the Arts. Its industry expertise and local prominence will be leveraged for JobsOhio to attract new business and in-demand talent to Ohio, capitalizing on Ohio's value proposition as a result of the pandemic.

Steve Agganis, President of MI, says, "We are honored to have been selected by JobsOhio and thankful for the opportunity to work together to use our digital expertise and extensive experience in the economic development space to support the continued growth of the state we call home. Our team is excited for this partnership to unlock new ways to drive job creation and capital investment—improving the lives of Ohioans while planning for the future."

About Mindstream Interactive

Mindstream Interactive is a full-service digital agency focused on customer experience. Founded in 2002, the agency provides services to clients in the United States from coast to coast, with industry specializations in business-to-business, financial services, healthcare, lifestyle brands, retail, travel, and tourism. Capabilities include analytics, customer experience planning, digital experience design and development, customer acquisition, and activations. The agency is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For more information, visit www.mindstreaminteractive.com .

