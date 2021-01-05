Mindstream Interactive Releases New 2021 CX Trends Report

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindstream Interactive continues its series of data-driven reports helping marketers deliver a better customer experience (CX) with 2021 Top CX Trends: Things Have Become Personal.

Customers navigating pandemic-related challenges have both adopted and become dependent on digital in an accelerated way; with elevated proficiency comes greater expectations. The new report, featuring proprietary insights along with those from industry sources, serves as a valuable overview for any company seeking success in 2021.

Topics covered in the report include:

Retaining customer loyalty or gaining it back

Driving ROI and revenue growth through CX strategy

Leveraging agile messaging to engage instead of saturate

Empowering all of your customers with inclusive design

Graduating to a more personalized omnichannel strategy

At the end of the report, a high-level checklist of next steps is offered.

Mindstream Interactive brings award-winning experience and thought leadership to the report, having partnered with prominent clients like Big Lots, Surescripts, and The UPS Stores on CX initiatives that have had true business impact.

Shelagh Conley, senior strategist and contributing author, says, "This is a critical time, and brands have a unique opportunity to be in tandem with consumer emotional needs. We're in an era where creating stronger relationships is more important than ever. These trends provide marketers with actionable building blocks that can strengthen trust and show customers they matter."

2021 Top CX Trends: Things Have Become Personal can be accessed here.

About Mindstream Interactive

Mindstream Interactive is a full-service digital agency focused on customer experience. Founded in 2002, the agency provides services to clients in the United States from coast-to-coast, with industry specializations in business-to-business, financial services, healthcare, lifestyle brands, retail, travel and tourism. Capabilities include analytics, customer experience planning, digital experience design and development, customer acquisition and activations. The agency is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For more information, visit www.mindstreaminteractive.com .

