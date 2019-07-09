Mindstream Interactive Selected as Direct Response Agency of Record for MedStar Health

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindstream Interactive has been selected as the Direct Response Agency of Record for MedStar Health, a $5 billion, not-for-profit, regional healthcare system based in Columbia, Maryland. MedStar Health is the largest healthcare provider in Maryland and the Washington, D.C. region. Mindstream Interactive will provide cutting-edge multi-channel, integrated marketing campaigns.

Mindstream Interactive will work alongside the MedStar Health marketing team and sister agency, Southwest Media Group, to reinforce the healthcare system as a trusted leader in multi-specialty care. This includes developing a next-generation digital and direct response strategy, media planning and placement, creative services, analytics, and website optimizations.

"An integral component of quality healthcare is easy access to information, often beginning with a patient's online research," says Mindstream Interactive President Steve Agganis. "As a customer-experience driven agency, we're very excited that MedStar Health chose Mindstream to help enhance the patient experience."

Mindstream Interactive's thoughtful approach and cultural fit were key factors in its selection. In addition, the agency has a long and diverse history in the healthcare and healthcare IT industries. Notable clients have included: Mt. Carmel Health System, Nationwide Children's Hospital, OhioHealth, and Surescripts.

"From our first meeting, the Mindstream team showed a desire to deeply understand our business," says MedStar Health's Vice President of Digital Marketing Sameer Kasargod. "They ask great questions and work hard to get the most out of the engagement. From a cultural and expertise perspective, we feel confident they are the right partners for us—it is clear our teams work well together."

About Mindstream Interactive

Mindstream Interactive is a full-service digital agency focused on customer experience. Founded in 2002, the agency provides services to clients in the United States from coast-to-coast, with industry specializations in business-to-business, financial services, healthcare, lifestyle brands, retail, travel and tourism. Capabilities include analytics, customer experience planning, digital experience design and development, customer acquisition and activations. The agency is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For more information, visit www.mindstreaminteractive.com.

