Mindstream Interactive Selected to Create New Website for One Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindstream Interactive has been selected to redesign the website for One Columbus (ColumbusRegion.com), the economic development organization for the 11-county Columbus Region.

Mindstream Interactive will work in collaboration with the One Columbus team to create an elevated website experience that reinforces the organization's mission of developing and attracting the world's most competitive companies. Additionally, it will help fulfill the organization's mission of growing a highly adaptive workforce in the Region.



"The Columbus Region is experiencing the strongest decade of growth in its history, so providing an experience to further support business leaders through this growth is truly exciting for us," says Mindstream Interactive President Steve Agganis. "The new website experience will not only be easier for people to use but will also include new tools to help businesses considering and ultimately selecting the Columbus Region as their next home."

Mindstream Interactive brings award-winning expertise in website design and development, as well as a strong cultural fit that's founded on the principles of collaboration and curiosity. The agency also has a long and diverse history in working with clients in the greater Columbus, Ohio area. Notable local clients include: Big Lots, Mettler Toledo, and Plaskolite.

"We're excited to be working with Mindstream Interactive on this project. Their work speaks for itself and we're confident that they'll help us create a website that will clearly reflect our region and the dynamic, diverse economy we have here," says One Columbus Director of Marketing and Communications Amy Harman.

About Mindstream Interactive

Mindstream Interactive is a full-service digital agency focused on customer experience. Founded in 2002, the agency provides services to clients in the United States from coast-to-coast, with industry specializations in business-to-business, financial services, healthcare, lifestyle brands, retail, travel, and tourism. Capabilities include analytics, customer experience planning, digital experience design and development, customer acquisition and activations. The agency is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For more information, visit www.mindstreaminteractive.com.

About One Columbus

As the economic development organization for the 11-county Columbus Region, One Columbus' mission is to lead a comprehensive regional growth strategy that develops and attracts the world's most competitive companies, grows a highly adaptive workforce, prepares our communities for the future, and inspires corporate, academic and public innovation throughout the Columbus Region. One Columbus expertly guides companies through the location decision process. Through strategic business outreach and customized research, the One Columbus team leverages public, private and institutional partnerships to grow the Columbus Region's economy and strengthen its national and international competitiveness. Funding is received from more than 300 private organizations, local governments, academic institutions and JobsOhio. Learn more at ColumbusRegion.com.

Mindstream Interactive Contact

Alison Trickett, Chief Growth Officer

(614) 754-2004

atrickett@mindstreaminteractive.com

One Columbus Contact

Amy Harman, Director Marketing and Communications

(614) 225-6070

ah@columbusregion.com

SOURCE Mindstream Interactive

Related Links

https://www.mindstreaminteractive.com/

