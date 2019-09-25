MindTickle Named a Hot Vendor™ in Sales Coaching and Learning by Aragon Research

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MindTickle , the leader in sales readiness and enablement technology, today announced that it has been named a 2019 Hot Vendor™ in Sales Coaching and Learning by Aragon Research. Research covering the Sales Coaching and Learning category is brand new this year and recognizes solutions that go beyond traditional LMS-based approaches to onboarding, coaching and continuous training of sales teams.

"We are honored to have been identified by Aragon Research as a Hot Vendor in this dynamic and fast-growing market," said Gopkiran Rao, chief strategy and marketing officer at MindTickle. "MindTickle understands that to be successful today, organizations require a systematic way to engaging managers and front-line employees with a 360-degree approach to knowledge and skill-building that results in consistently high value-add to customers. This research is additional validation of MindTickle's comprehensive approach to enabling our customers with the tools, metrics and best practices to deliver customer experiences that result in revenue growth and increased brand value."

MindTickle accelerates the sales onboarding process and helps sales teams develop and sustain skills through micro-learning, ongoing training, coaching enhanced by gamification, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Front-line managers and revenue leaders benefit from a single, real-time view of demonstrable sales capability, and integrated analytics provide insight into which learning sessions were completed and tie it to field performance. With these capabilities, MindTickle is empowering customer-facing organizations to on message and on task every time they engage with a prospect or customer empowering them to handle complex buyer needs and competitive challenges.

This is the second time this year MindTickle has been identified by Aragon Research. In March, MindTickle was named a Leader in Aragon Research's 2019 Tech Spectrum™ for Sales Coaching and Learning report, which helps companies differentiate vendor technologies in the space. MindTickle was identified for helping companies to better train and coach their sales and customer-facing organizations.

About MindTickle

MindTickle provides a comprehensive, data-driven solution for sales readiness and enablement that fuels revenue growth and brand affinity. Its purpose-built applications, proven methodologies, and best practices are designed to drive effective sales onboarding and ongoing readiness. With MindTickle, company leaders and sellers can continually assess, diagnose and develop the knowledge, skills, and behaviors required to effectively engage customers and drive growth. Companies across a wide range of industries use MindTickle's innovative capabilities for on-demand, online training, bite-sized mobile updates, gamification-based learning, coaching and role-play to ensure world-class sales performance. MindTickle is a global, privately-held company headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Visit them at http://www.MindTickle.com .

