Mindtickle to Head Out on 'Road to Readiness' Roadshow

Sessions in San Francisco, Chicago and New York City Bring Together Revenue Leaders, Customers and Mindtickle Execs to Share New Strategies for Building Winning Sales Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtickle, the leader in sales readiness technology, today announced dates for its 2022 "Road to Readiness" roadshow, where attendees can learn from top sales and revenue leaders, customers, and executives about how they are transforming their organizations with sales readiness strategies and tactics. In June, the company will kick off its roadshow with a first session in San Francisco. Additional sessions will be held in Chicago and New York City, with plans for a London roadshow in the fall.

Designed with sales, revenue and enablement leaders and front-line managers in mind, each session will feature an array of panel discussions, keynotes and workshops that will help attendees bring their sales readiness game to the next level. These discussions focus on topics such as "Creating a Coaching Culture," "What's Your Ideal Rep Profile?" and "The Science of Sales." Attendees may also stop by various Mindtickle Sales Readiness Platform demo stations and consult one-on-one with Mindtickle product experts to learn how to get the most out of their investment. Every day wraps up with a networking session so attendees can connect with other sales and revenue leaders, enablement leaders, and front-line managers.

WHAT: Mindtickle's 2022 Road to Readiness Roadshow

WHEN: Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in San Francisco

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Chicago

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in New York City

(London dates TBA)

WHERE: San Francisco Venue:

The Marker Hotel

501 Geary St.

Chicago Venue:

Convene Willis Tower

233 S. Wacker Dr.

New York City Venue:

Convene

75 Rockefeller Plaza

Please click here for additional information on Mindtickle's 2022 Road to Readiness Roadshow.

About Mindtickle

Mindtickle is the market-leading sales readiness platform, helping revenue leaders at world-class companies like Johnson & Johnson, Splunk and Wipro be ready to grow revenue by increasing knowledge, understanding ideal sales behaviors and adapting to change. Dozens of Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies use Mindtickle to define excellence, build knowledge, align content, analyze performance and optimize behavior throughout their sales organizations. Mindtickle is recognized as a market leader by top industry analysts and is ranked by G2 as both the #1 enterprise software product and #5 sales software product. Visit www.mindtickle.com or find us on LinkedIn to learn more.

Media Contact:

Public Relations at Mindtickle

[email protected]

SOURCE Mindtickle